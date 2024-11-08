Leeds Rhinos aces named in wheelchair Dream Team and England squad

Two Leeds Rhinos players have been named in the first Betfred Wheelchair Super League Dream Team.

Middle Josh Butler - who last month won the Wheels of Steel award as the competition’s best player of 2024 - is included alongside pivot Nathan Collins. Collins was player of the match when Rhinos beat Halifax Panthers in October’s Grand Final.

The duo have also been selected in England’s performance squad ahead of two games in France later this month, along with Leeds teammate and national captain Tom Halliwell. Other players in the Dream Team are French international Jeremy Bourson, his Halifax teammate Rob Hawkins and Joe Coyd of London Roosters.

Josh Butler on the attack for Leeds Rhinos during their Grand Final win against Halifax Panthers in Hull last month. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Josh Butler on the attack for Leeds Rhinos during their Grand Final win against Halifax Panthers in Hull last month. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

England coach Tom Coyd has named 16 players in his squad to take on Spain in Nantes on November 21 and France at Saint-Lo two days later. England will be boosted by the return of World Cup winner Jack Brown, who plays in Australia for North Queensland.

Bourson, who was left out of the French side beaten by England in Wigan last month, has been included in their squad for a game against Ireland on November 21 and the rematch with the world champions.

Betfred Wheelchair Super League Dream Team: wings - Rob Hawkins and Jeremy Bourson (both Halifax Panthers); middles - Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos) and Joe Coyd (London Roosters); pivot - Nathan Collins (Rhinos).

England Performance Squad: Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Mason Billington (London Roosters), Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers), Jack Brown (North Queensland Cowboys), Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Collins (Leeds), Joe Coyd (London), Tom Halliwell (Leeds), Rob Hawkins (Halifax), Chris Haynes (Sheffield Eagles), Jack Heggie (Wigan Warriors), Nathan Holmes (Halifax), Lewis King (London), Tristan Norfolk (Hull FC), Jason Owen (London), Adam Rigby (Wigan).

