Leeds Rhinos threat assessed as Hull FC boss says 'revenge doesn't work in rugby league'

Old boy Jake Connor has been identified as a threat to Hull FC, but coach John Cartwright knows Leeds Rhinos aren’t a one-man team.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomorrow’s (Saturday) game is Connor’s first return to his former club as a Leeds player. The scrum-half has been in outstanding form since joining Rhinos from Huddersfield Giants in pre-season, but Cartwright insisted: “We’ve previewed Leeds and they’ve got a very strong team right across the park.”

He warned: “He gets the mentions because he touches the ball a lot, but they are a dangerous side. They are very fast, they've got a good set of halves - they've got it all covered and they are playing with confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixth-placed Hull are battling with Wakefield Trinity for Betfred Super League’s final play-off spot. They are seven points behind Leeds, in fifth and just one ahead of Wakefield, who are at home to lowly Huddersfield Giants later today. Cartwright stressed: “It's a massive game and a bit of a local derby.

Hull FC coach John Cartwright, right, with chief executive and former Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“It’s not KR, but they are rivals and a very big club with a big following. Hopefully we can fill the ground out and create a big atmosphere. I’m sure our boys will give the fans something to cheer about.”

Leeds needed a last-gasp try by veteran winger Ryan Hall to beat Hull 18-16 at AMT Headingley three months ago. The black and whites were the better side for most of that encounter, but Cartwright insisted it has no bearing on what will happen today.

He said: “After every game, it all starts again. It doesn't matter what happened against them last time and it doesn’t matter what we did last week either. It’s a whole new occasion and both physically and mentally, we have to start all over again. That's the challenge and the good sides answer that every week. That’s our challenge, to be consistent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Connor, right, celebrates Leeds Rhinos' home win against Hull FC in May. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

That said, Cartwright admitted the manner of the loss to Leeds in May still stings. He conceded: “It does, a little bit. We did everything we possibly could to win that game. They played out of their skin in a pretty tough environment.

“It’s one I sit and think about as one that got away from us. We had done enough to win and it snuck through our fingers.” But he added: “It’s done and dusted now, revenge and that sort of stuff doesn't work in footy. We have to realise the opportunity in front of us, turn up on Saturday and throw everything we’ve got at it.

“The belief in the group, especially from our senior players, is we’re not fussed on who we play. If we get our stuff right and play at a consistent level, we do believe we can beat anyone. It’s great as a coach to sit back and watch them talk like that, but it’s not just talk – they've gone out and proved that.

“They’ve been competitive in all games and had some big wins against some of the better sides. They know they can do it; it’s a tough game to keep turning up and turning up, but if you want to be the best, that’s what you have to do.”