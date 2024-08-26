Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Leeds Rhinos’ teams will break new ground at the final home game of this season, against Hull FC.

Rhinos’ senior physical disability rugby league (PDRL) side will play on the AMT Headingley pitch before a men’s Betfred Super League game for the first time on Friday, September 6. They will take on Hull FC in a curtain-raiser and Rhinos Foundation’s junior PDRL and learning disabilities (LDSL) teams will play at half-time of the Super League game, alongside representatives from junior rugby league teams from across the city.

As part of the inclusivity round, Rhinos will receive the Wheelchair Super League leaders shield. There will be an opportunity for supporters to try their hand at the wheelchair game in the cricket nets area near Rhinos’ club shop.

Leeds Rhinos with the 2023 Wheelchair Super League leaders' shield. They have retained the trophy this year. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The club will also welcome the next generation of players to sign for the men’s scholarship and academy sides. After the match tributes will be paid to departing players and the first team squad will perform the traditional end-of-season lap of thanks to sign autographs and pose for pictures with supporters.