Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Frustrated Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara was upset with the penalty count against his side in Friday’s loss at Leeds Rhinos and says he will speak to the referees’ department about it.

Catalans were beaten 18-6 after leading 6-0 at half-time. The penalty count finished five-three in Rhinos’ favour - having been three-two to Leeds at the break - and the hosts received three set restarts to the French side’s none.

McNamara was proud of his team’s “brave effort” and insisted they will qualify for the Betfred Super League play-offs, but said: “Look at the penalty count. We got one with 11 seconds to go in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That’s two games running now. You [the Evening Post] always talk about it when it goes against Leeds, I see your reports - have a look at it. We haven’t got a penalty in the second half until 11 seconds to go.”

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara at Friday's game against Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The former England boss plans to speak with referees’ representatives following Friday’s game. “I will do after this one,” he confirmed. “I don’t generally do it; Leeds were good in the second half, they improved their performance, but that’s two weeks running we haven’t had one penalty or six-again in the whole second half, other than with 11 seconds to go.”

Despite the result, McNamara was happy with his patched-up side’s performance. He said: “It was a very brave effort from us. We were embarrassed at Magic last weekend and it took us a lot to recover from that.

“We lost four players from that and we were in all sorts of trouble at the start of this week in terms of injuries. We named 20 players, but we only had 18 who were legitimately able to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Liam Moore during the game between Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons at AMT Headingley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“One didn’t even start the captain’s run [on Thursday] and three didn’t complete it. I was a bit concerned before the game, but I thought the effort was outstanding. We were really, really brave and I thought we played well, particularly in the first half, but we just ran out of energy in the second half and probably lost control of the ruck.

“Leeds managed to dominate that. I’m really disappointed we couldn’t go on in the second half and win the game, but to pull together like that was a big effort from us.”

Catalans are now just two points ahead of Rhinos and fighting to secure a place in the play-offs. McNamara admitted they are in “a tough period”, but insisted: “We are okay. This was a good contest, a game, hard game and Leeds just had too much for us at the end.”

He added: “If we keep improving like that, we will be fine. We are in a position where we’ve got the advantage, we are in the six and if we win games we will stay in the six - simple as that.

“I am not concerned; we are in a strong position, we are a strong club, we’ve got good players and we will keep going and we’ll put ourselves in the play-offs at the end of the year.”