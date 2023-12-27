Leeds Rhinos talking points: kids shine, give Lachie Miller time and Matt Frawley can confound critics

Boss Rohan Smith admitted his side’s performance “wasn’t without blemish” after Leeds Rhinos began their pre-season campaign with a 41-22 win over Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

Rhinos trailed 22-6 at the break, but turned the game on its head in the second half when they scored six unanswered tries. There were positive signs, but also things to work on. Here’s five talking points.

1: Despite creating Leeds’ first touchdown, new Australian full-back Lachie Miller endured a nightmare first half, making several errors and giving away an interception try. The former Newcastle Knights man was better after the break, before being taken off with 23 minutes remaining.

According to coach Rohan Smith, Miller has made a positive impression in his initial few weeks of training. Boxing Day was his first taste of English conditions and, as Smith noted afterwards, he looked to be trying too hard. Things improved when he relaxed after half-time and getting his first game out of the way will do him good, so don’t read too much into Tuesday’s performance.

Teenager Riley Lumb (with ball) got a taste of first team action for Rhinos on Boxiung Day. Picture by Steve Riding.

2: Rhinos’ new signings made a generally favourable impression. Hooker Andy Ackers was the pick, showing positive signs in both halves and Mickael Goudemand, playing at prop, got a lot of game time and scored a good try late on.

Rhinos didn’t offer much before the break, but scrum-half Matt Frawley did some good things in the third quarter. Word from the camp is he has impressed at training, particularly in the way he directs teammates around the field. After a disappointing season with Huddersfield Giants in 2019, the former Canberra Raiders pivot wasn’t a signing which excited Rhinos’ fans, but he is older and more experienced now. He might surprise the sceptics this season, particularly playing alongside former Man of Steel Brodie Croft who will take some responsibility off his shoulders.

3: It was Rhinos’ youngsters who emerged with most credit, stealing the show in the second half when teenage backs Jack Smith (18), Riley Lumb (19), Alfie Edgell (19), Fergus McCormack (17) and Ned McCormack (18) - with a total of one substitute appearance at first team level between them - were on the field at the same time. Rhinos’ management rate the current crop, including some even younger than those on duty against Wakefield, as the club’s best since for 20 years. If Rhinos get a run of injuries in the backs, at least some of them will get a go in the coming season.

Hooker Andy Ackers was the pick of Rhinos' new faces on Boxing Day. Picture by James Hardisty.

4: Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, 20, made his Betfred Super League debut as a substitute in the final game of last term and had an impact off the bench on Boxing Day. He lifted Rhinos at a time when they were struggling and deserved his well-taken try late on. It’s a surprise an experienced front-rower wasn’t signed in the off-season, but of Rhinos’ six specialist props, Sam Lisone, at 29, is the oldest by four years. If things go well - Tom Holroyd (22), Mikolaj Oledzki (25), Justin Sangare (25), Nicholson-Watton and new signing Kieran Hudson (23) could form Leeds’ engine room for the next decade.