Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos ratings from 5-8 in Festive Challenge win v Wakefield Trinity

Leeds were outplayed in the first half, trailing 16-0 and 22-6, but turned the game on its head with a dominant perfomance after the break when they ran in six unanswered tries. New signings Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers and Mickael Goudemand featured for Leeds who also gave some game time to several promising young players. Here’s how selected Rhinos players rated.