Wakefield Trinity's Mathieu Cozza and Josh Griffin get to grips with Leeds youngster Tom Nicholson-Watton. Picture by Steve Riding.

In Powell’s first game as coach, the newly-relegated Betfred Championship visitors led 16-0 after 14 minutes and 22-6 at half-time, before Rhinos took control in the second half to regain the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge trophy. Powell reflected: “We started great.

“I thought in the first half in general we were really good. We defended well and Leeds scored from a kick, but apart from that I thought we were excellent. The second half was a completely different story, but we lost Max Jowitt at half-time and then Lachlan Walmsley ended up coming off, so we got rattled a little bit. Obviously, both teams changed a fair bit, but there was plenty for us to be happy about and plenty to work on, which is generally what you find in these games.”

Wakefield's Matty Ashurst tackles Rhinos' Justin Sangare. Picture by Steve Riding.

Trinity fielded a new-look squad and Powell added: “We’ve brought a lot of players in and we had Liam Hood playing at half, which he won’t have done that much, alongside young Myles Lawford.

“We were missing a bit of creativity in there, but Myles started the game really well and Hoody was good, defended really well. In the second half I was disappointed we lost our discipline a little bit around Leeds getting back into the game.