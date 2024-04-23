Leeds Rhinos talking points as fans turn against Rohan Smith, Ryan Hall returns and new injury blow strikes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Before that, negativity surrounding the team may not have accurately reflected what has happened this year, but a horrible defeat - during which Rhinos twice squandered a 12-point lead in spectacular fashion - has heaped pressure on coach Rohan Smith. Since then, Rhinos have announced Leeds legend Ryan Hall will be back at the club next year for one final playing season, at the age of 37. Here’s five talking points.

In it for the long Hall

Commenting on Ryan Hall’s impending return, Smith said he is “ looking forward to working with him next season”. That suggests the coach isn’t going to step down, so will the decision be made for him?

Coach Rohan Smith says he is looking forward to working with Ryan Hall - seen scoring the try which secured the league leaders' shield for Leeds 10 years ago - at Leeds Rhinos next season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Fan opinion seems to be against him, but there’s a season and a half left on Smith’s contract and a lot of rugby to be played this year. Performances and results haven’t been good enough and the coach carries the can, but sacking him only makes sense if there’s somebody available and willing to come to Leeds who will do a better job.

Of the four coaches to leave Rhinos mid-season during the Super League era, one went in April, two in May and one in June, so the next few games are crucial. If Rhinos lose to Hull FC and/or London Broncos in their next two, public pressure may prove too much and Smith really will be in peril, but after that they face Catalans Dragons, St Helens, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC again, Leigh Leopards and Broncos again. That’s six meetings with the current bottom four in their next eight matches - a spell which will make or break Rhinos’ season and possibly Smith’s future at the club.

Legend returns

Leeds Rhinos' David Fusitu'a has endured terrible luck with injuries and suffered a new blow in the defeat by Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Signing a winger who will be 37 at the start of next season isn’t going to silence Rhinos’ critics, but there’s isn’t a downside to Hall’s return. Leeds’ fifth-highest try scorer, with six Grand Final rings and two Challenge Cup winner’s medals, is a genuine club legend.

He’s well-liked and respected at Rhinos, is vastly experienced and remains one of the best wingers in Betfred Super League. Luis Roberts has done a solid job this season and is still a relative rookie. He and the likes of Ned McCormack, Jack Smith and Riley Lumb will all benefit from training alongside Hall and may be ready to step up at the end of 2025.

Hall over for Fusitu’a?

Hall’s return probably means fellow winger David Fusitu’a will not be staying at Leeds when his contract expires this autumn. Fusitu’a is a quality player, but has suffered wretched luck with injuries, including knee damage sustained last weekend in his comeback from surgery on his other leg.

Ruby Enright has impressed in Leeds Rhinos women's strong start to the season. Picture by John Victor.

That’s a shame, because when he has played, Fusitu’a - who boasts 16 tries from 32 Rhinos appearances - has been very good. Whenever an overseas player suffers such misfortune there’s inevitably claims his heart isn’t in it, but that’s not the case with Fusitu’a who is desperate to play and impress.

Sadly, he has just been very unlucky. If confirmed, his departure will open space on the overseas quota which could be used to bring in the big forward Rhinos so clearly need.

Screen break

Rohan Smith isn’t reluctant to say so if he believes the match officials got something wrong. His critics regard that as excuse-making, but he’s right to feel Rhinos haven’t had the rub of the green when it comes to 50-50 decisions this year.

Whether it was a knock-on in the build-up or not, referee Chris Kendall should have asked video assistant Marcus Griffiths to check Adam Clune’s 76th minute touchdown in last Friday’s game, because it wasn’t clear cut and came at such a pivotal moment. The try effectively won the game for Giants, but a knock-on would have given Leeds an attacking set near Huddersfield’s line and an opportunity to force extra-time. It was exactly the sort of situation the video referee was there for.

Not all doom and gloom