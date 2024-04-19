Zoe Hornby opened the scoring for Leeds Rhinos as they began their Women's Super League campaign with a big win over Huddersfield Giants. Picture by John Victor.

England star Caitlin Beevers bagged a brace of tries on her return from injury, but was substituted at half-time. The centre missed Rhinos’ opening four games - in the Betfred Challenge Cup - following off-season shoulder surgery.

Rhinos were dominant from the start, scoring the first of their 13 touchdowns when prop Zoe Hornby stepped over the line after just two minutes. Second-rower Lucy Murray and winger Evie Cousins also crossed twice as Leeds powered into a 36-4 interval lead.

Murray, Cousins and Hornby all completed their hat-trick in the second half, Hornby’s second being a spectacular effort when she stormed clear from half-way before stepping past the full-back. Rhinos’ other try scorers were substitute Sophie Robinson, on her 27th birthday and full-back Ruby Enright, who also landed seven conversions. Winger Amelia Brown scored Giants’ try, making it 16-4 after 15 minutes.

Leeds Rhinos: Enright, Cousins, Hardcastle, Beevers, Whitehead, Butcher, Casey, Hornby, Cudjoe, Northrop, Hoyle, Murray, Dainton. Subs K Bennett, Donnerlly, Robinson, Glynn.

Huddersfield Giants: A Bennett, Grady, Da Silva, Thompson, Brown, Townend, Hulme, Oldroyd, Oates, Wilkinson, Harrap, Hampshaw. Subs Fisher, Armstrong, Ramsden, Fairbank.