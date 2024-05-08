Catalans Dragons reveal strong ticket sales to Leeds Rhinos fans for big Super League clash
Hosts Catalans Dragons say around 700 Rhinos fans have bought tickets for the big Betfred Super League showdown at Stade Gilbert Brutus. It is the earliest in the season Leeds have visited France since 2019 and Rhinos will be aiming for a home and away double following a hard-fought 18-10 win at AMT Headingley in March.
The healthy ticket sales are despite last year’s disastrous trip when Rhinos were hammered 61-0 and some fans were stranded for an extra day in the south of France after their flight home was cancelled. Rhinos’ players will travel on a scheduled flight via Barcelona on Friday, returning from Girona the day after the match.
Leeds are seventh in the table, two points behind fifth-placed Catalans and will be hoping for a repeat of the sort of form they showed in 2022 when they won twice in three visits to Perpignan.
