Catalans Dragons reveal strong ticket sales to Leeds Rhinos fans for big Super League clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hosts Catalans Dragons say around 700 Rhinos fans have bought tickets for the big Betfred Super League showdown at Stade Gilbert Brutus. It is the earliest in the season Leeds have visited France since 2019 and Rhinos will be aiming for a home and away double following a hard-fought 18-10 win at AMT Headingley in March.

The healthy ticket sales are despite last year’s disastrous trip when Rhinos were hammered 61-0 and some fans were stranded for an extra day in the south of France after their flight home was cancelled. Rhinos’ players will travel on a scheduled flight via Barcelona on Friday, returning from Girona the day after the match.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...