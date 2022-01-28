As revealed by the Yorkshire Evening Post on Thursday, Tongan international winger David Fusitu'a will make his first appearance for Leeds following his off-season move from New Zealand Warriors.

Prop Matt Prior, who was rested for Rhinos’ three previous warm-up fixtures, is also included in a 22-man squad which will be captained by Kruise Leeming.

Forwards Tom Holroyd (ankle) and Sam Walters (shoulder) are the only full-time players ruled out because of injury.

Full-back Jack Walker and centre Liam Sutcliffe will both play after making their comeback from long-term injury against Bradford Bulls last week.

Sunday’s game is a testimonial for Rhinos’ former Hull back Tom Briscoe.

The visitors will be captained by Luke Gale in his first return to Headingley since joining them from Leeds in November.

Fellow signings Darnell McIntosh and Joe Lovodua are also included in a 20-man squad, which includes several academy and reserve grade players.

Scrums will be used for the first time since being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.

The RFL have also confirmed a crackdown on foul play.

This season, any punch, kick or butt making contact with the head will be deemed a sending-off offence.

Such incidents will be graded D by the match review panel, resulting in a ban of three-five matches.

Rhinos’ squad is: J Walker, Fusitua, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Mellor, Myler, Smith, Thompson, Briscoe, Gannon, O’Connor, Donaldson.

Hull: Connor, Swift, Tuimavave, McIntosh, Gale, Houghton, Lane, Lovodua, Fash, McNamara, Brown, Johnstone, Scott, M Walker, Burrell, Litten, Severs, Barron, Rutland, Stewart.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.