The winger arrived in England last month, but has not featured in any of Rhinos’ three pre-season games so far.

Fusitu’a had a spell away from training after contracting Covid, but has been given the all clear to play this weekend.

Playing for New Zealand Warriors, he was the NRL’s top try scorer in 2018 and played at Test level for the Kiwis and Tonga.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Fusitu'a, who could make his first appearance for Rhinos this weekend. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos via SWpix.com.

Agar also confirmed hooker Corey Johnson and prop Muizz Mustapha have been made available to Bradford Bulls for their Betfred Championship opener at Dewsbury Rams on Sunday.

The two-week loan deals mean they could play for Leeds in the Super League round one clash with Warrington Wolves on Saturday, February 12.

“Hopefully they will get some football this weekend and if we require them for round one, we can use them," Agar said.

Sam Walters is being assessed after suffering a shoulder injury against Bradford last week. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Mustapha was sin-binned for fighting in Leeds' pre-season win at Bradford last Sunday, but has not been charged by the RFL's match review panel.

The panel's notes stated: "Players come together after a tackle. Players push and shove but no punches thrown. "

Loose-forward Jarrod O’Connor, who had been due to join Johnson and Mustapha on loan at Odsal, has been held back by Rhinos and will play against Hull.

Forward Sam Walters is still being assessed after suffering a shoulder injury last Sunday and will not be available for Briscoe's testimonial game.

Muizz Mustapha, with ball, has joined Bradford on loan after playing against them last weekend. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Agar said: “Sam won’t play this week.

“We are just getting some further opinion on his shoulder.

“We got some scans back and we’ve referred him to a specialist to see what’s the next course of action.”