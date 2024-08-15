Leeds Rhinos star man to miss Magic Weekend: shock as squad named for vital game v Warrington Wolves

By Peter Smith
Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 12:49 BST
Leeds Rhinos will be without one of their most influential players for Saturday’s Magic Weekend showdown with Warrington Wolves at Elland Road.

Stand-off Brodie Croft has travelled home to Australia on compassionate grounds to attend his grandfather’s funeral. He is due back in Leeds next week.

Rhinos could be boosted by winger Ash Handley’s return from the hand injury which kept him out of last week’s win over Wigan Warriors. Skipper Cameron Smith is available following a one-game ban and replaces Croft in the only change to Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad.

Brodie Croft, seen in action against Wigan Warriors last week, will miss Saturday's Magic Weekend showdown with Warrington Wolves. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Brodie Croft, seen in action against Wigan Warriors last week, will miss Saturday's Magic Weekend showdown with Warrington Wolves. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Brodie Croft, seen in action against Wigan Warriors last week, will miss Saturday's Magic Weekend showdown with Warrington Wolves. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood.

Warrington Wolves’ 21 is: Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Jordy Crowther, Ben Currie, Josh Drinkwater, Matt Dufty, James Harrison, Adam Holroyd, Toby King, Arron Lindop, Zane Musgrove, Matty Nicholson, Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, Rodrick Tai, Cai Taylor-Wray, Josh Thewlis, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, George Williams, Luke Yates.

