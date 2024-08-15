Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Rhinos will be without one of their most influential players for Saturday’s Magic Weekend showdown with Warrington Wolves at Elland Road.

Stand-off Brodie Croft has travelled home to Australia on compassionate grounds to attend his grandfather’s funeral. He is due back in Leeds next week.

Rhinos could be boosted by winger Ash Handley’s return from the hand injury which kept him out of last week’s win over Wigan Warriors. Skipper Cameron Smith is available following a one-game ban and replaces Croft in the only change to Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood.

Warrington Wolves’ 21 is: Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Jordy Crowther, Ben Currie, Josh Drinkwater, Matt Dufty, James Harrison, Adam Holroyd, Toby King, Arron Lindop, Zane Musgrove, Matty Nicholson, Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, Rodrick Tai, Cai Taylor-Wray, Josh Thewlis, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, George Williams, Luke Yates.