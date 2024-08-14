Leeds Rhinos 'playing good' warns Warrington Wolves' George Williams ahead of Magic Weekend
Warrington defeated Leeds 34-8 at AMT Headingley in April and 30-18 at home last month, but Rhinos’ 30-4 demolition of Wigan Warriors last week means Williams and his teammates will be at red alert this Saturday. “Rhinos are playing good,” Williams warned ahead of the big Elland Road clash.
“Since Brad Arthur has come as coach in they’ve changed a few things. They are buying into whatever he’s telling them, I think they are working hard as a team and they’ve got some great individuals as well.
“We are in for a game this weekend, we know that. It’s a home crowd for them and it’s something we are looking forward to. It’s a must-win for us too.”
It is the first time Rhinos have faced Warrington at Magic, but Williams’ two favourite memories of the event come from games against Leeds when he was a Wigan player. “I love it, I always seem to score for some reason,” he said.
“I remember 2015 when I scored a long-range try against Leeds in the corner, at Newcastle. That’s right up there and going back even more, in 2014 I played hooker for 70-odd minutes when we had a young team who beat Leeds.”
