Coach Shaun Wane says England can and must improve on their performance in the first Test win over Tonga.

England coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The hosts will go into Saturday’s second game at Huddersfield on a high after beginning the three-Test series with a 22-18 win at St Helens on Sunday.

Toby King and debutant Mikey Lewis crossed in the first half, which ended 12-12 and former Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone grabbed a brace after the break

Tonga, who scored three tries to England’s four, led briefly in the opening 40 and Wane expects them to be better with a game under their belt.

Tom Johnstone , left, is congratulated by England captain Jack Welsby after scoring in the win over Tonga. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It wasn’t perfect, but it was a really good performance considering we’ve only trained together twice and we have a really young half-back partnership,” the England boss reflected.

“I am happy we have won a Test match, but I know we can improve massively on that. We did some good things, but it wasn’t for long enough periods.”

Wane stressed: “Tonga will improve and we need to. They have got a lot of really good players and they won’t like losing, so it is going to be all on on Saturday.

England watch as Tonga perform their pre-match Tonga performing the Sipi Tau. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I don’t think they are going to change massively and neither will we; we just need to fine tune a few things on how we attack and how we defend.”

Lewis, the Hull KR stand-off, was named man of the match. Wane rated his Test debut as “good”, but insisted: “He can do a lot better, no question, He did really well in his first game, against a big, athletic team.”

Lewis got his chance in place of captain George Williams who was serving the first of a two-match ban. The Hull KR man admitted: “It was a really good debut for me, but - like Shaun says - there’s a lot of improvement in me.”

Johnstone had been out of the England side since scoring a hat-trick on his Test debut five years ago.

Dom Young - who was expected to be one of England’s wingers, alongside Tommy Makinson - was ruled out through illness and is set to miss the entire series.

His misfortune opened the door for Johnstone, who said: “It was great, just wearing the jersey. It is something I’ve been aiming for for five years.

“It got me a bit during the anthem, looking up at my family and everyone who has been there for me for the past five years. That was a special moment for me.

“I want to be starting for England, I want to take the opportunity with both hands and I want to keep going with it.”

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf felt the Test was “exactly what we expected”. He said: “It is a good England side and a tough England side.