England player ratings: how Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman and teammates fared in 22-18 Test win v Tonga

Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman made his international debut as England held off Tonga 22-18 in the first Test at St Helens on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 18:24 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 18:38 BST

The centre saw little of the ball on attack, but defended well in an encouraging and long-awaited first appearance for his country. It was a promising team performance by England who hit back strongly after trailing for a brief spell in the first half.

Hull KR stand-off Mikey Lewis, also making his Test debut, was the official man of the match. Here’s how the England player rated.

Decent start to his England captaincy, his superb pass for Tom Johnstone's first try was the play of the game 7

1. Full-back: Jack Welsby

Decent start to his England captaincy, his superb pass for Tom Johnstone's first try was the play of the game 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

One bad error, not a lot of ball went his way 5.

2. Wing: Tommy Makinson

One bad error, not a lot of ball went his way 5. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Good debut; it's a shame he didn't get more ball, but was error-free, defended well and kept his composure 6.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Good debut; it's a shame he didn't get more ball, but was error-free, defended well and kept his composure 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Took his chance for the opening try, was heavily involved 7.

4. Cenrtre: Toby King

Took his chance for the opening try, was heavily involved 7. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

