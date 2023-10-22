England player ratings: how Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman and teammates fared in 22-18 Test win v Tonga
Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman made his international debut as England held off Tonga 22-18 in the first Test at St Helens on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 18:24 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 18:38 BST
The centre saw little of the ball on attack, but defended well in an encouraging and long-awaited first appearance for his country. It was a promising team performance by England who hit back strongly after trailing for a brief spell in the first half.
Hull KR stand-off Mikey Lewis, also making his Test debut, was the official man of the match. Here’s how the England player rated.
