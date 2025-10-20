A former Leeds Rhinos stalwart has been confirmed in a new role at rivals Hull FC.

Sian Jones - who spent two decades at Leeds, including 16 years as head of customer experience - becomes Hull’s first director of operations. She will oversee all off-field matters and departments, including the Black and Whites’ commercial, retail, ticketing and media and marketing teams. Jones will also play a “significant administrative role in the day-to-day running of the club and offer strategic support to the club’s board”, according to a Hull FC statement.

As the Yorkshire Evening Post revealed last month, Jones has left Rhinos to work nearer her home in Hull. She said: “I feel very proud and privileged to be asked to join the club and to help move it forward with [owners] Andrew Thirkill, David Hood and [chief executive] Richie Myler.

“I hope my 20 years of experience working at Leeds Rhinos can help capitalise on the work that has already been achieved over the past 12 months and help to improve and fine tune systems and processes to make the best experience for our members and supporters. I am really looking forward to working with the club staff, most of whom have been involved for many years and are so dedicated to the club and its past and present successes, both on and off the field.

Sian Jones, who has moved to Hull FC from Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Hull FC.

“Hull FC is a true rugby league club which has an incredible history and as I have grown up around Hull, I understand the sheer magnitude of how much the sport means to the city, which makes me so excited to be a part of it.”

Jones is among familiar faces at her new club. Thirkill was previously president of Rhinos and Myler is a former Leeds player. Ex-Rhinos player and assistant-coach Francis Cummins is FC’s head of emerging talent, prop Sam Lisone joined them at the end of the 2025 season and other former Leeds players there include Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe and Aidan Sezer.

Myler added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Sian to the club. This is a significant appointment for the organisation and a key addition to our off-field operations. Sian has over two decades of experience with one of the sport’s premier organisations in the Rhinos. She has played a key role in their off-field success for a number of years and I’m incredibly pleased she will be able to offer up her knowledge and experience to our club going forward.

Hull FC chief executive Richie Myler, who is a former Leeds Rhinos player. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Having known Sian for a number of years from my time at Leeds, I know she is an incredibly passionate and driven individual who will put her all into making her time with the club a success by bringing fresh ideas and energy and driving standards even higher across the club.”