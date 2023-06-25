To be eligible, individuals must have played a minimum of 150 first team games for Leeds, achieved representative honours during their career at the club, made an outstanding contribution to the sport and been retired for a minimum of five years, or sooner under exceptional circumstances.

The new inductees – announced at a lunch at Headingley today (Sunday) – are:

Jim Bacon (1918-27).

Keith Senior on the charge for Rhinos. Picture by Charlie Knight.

The Welshman joined Leeds from the Cross Keys club and earned a place on the 1920 Great Britain Lions tour at the end of his first season in the 13-a-side-code.

A winger, he went on to score 121 tries and 20 goals in 276 games in blue and amber. He captained the team and was a Yorkshire Cup and Challenge Cup winner before joining Castleford and then becoming trainer/manager at Bramley.

Barry Seabourne (1963-72).

A scrum-half, Barry Seabourne set records as Leeds’ youngest player - making his debut aged 16 years and three months - and later captain, at just 21.

Kevin Dick, right, leads Leeds' celebrations at Wembley in 1978. Picture by Steve Riding.

He played in the 1968 ‘Watersplash’ Wembley Challenge Cup victory, was man of the match against Castleford in the Yorkshire Cup final the same year and, in 1969, became only the second Leeds man to captain Leeds to the Championship title.

He scored 25 tries and 73 goals - including 34 drop goals - in 172 appearances and was later player and coach at Bradford Northern.

Kevin Dick (1975-86).

Barry Seabourne. Picture by YPN.

Known as the ‘Iron Teddy Bear’, scrum-half Kevin Dick was a Wembley winner in his first two Challenge Cup ties, scoring a try in the 1977 final and making a substitute appearance the following year.

Dick was Man of the Match in the 1979 Premiership final defeat of Bradford and the following year’s Yorkshire Cup showpiece, against Hull KR.

He was also a JP Trophy winner in 1984 and scored more than 1,000 points for the club in 258 games before moving to Hull FC, though he remains a popular figure at Leeds.

Keith Senior (1999-2011).

Jim Bacon - centre row, middle - with Leeds' 1923-Challenge Cup winning team.

One of the great centres of the summer era, Keith Senior scored 171 tries in 365 appearances for Leeds following a move from Sheffield Eagles - a record only 10 players have bettered.

He played 33 times for Great Britain, earned 10 England caps and held Super League records for appearance and tries when he retired.