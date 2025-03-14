A big future has been predicted for one of Leeds Rhinos’ new generation.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lumb had only four senior appearances to his name before the current campaign, but teammate Jarrod O’Connor insisted: “Riley has shown this year he is ready for Super League.” O’Connor said: “Even last year, he showed how good he is, with his finishing and his carries. I don’t think people realise how strong he is - I am really happy for him and hope he keeps on going the way he is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos winger Riley Lumb. Picture Steve Riding.

Though only three years older, O’Connor is an established Super League veteran, having made his debut in 2020 and reached 100 Leeds appearances last week. Friday’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie at St Helens is the start of his reload to a second century and he reflected: “For any club, 100 games is a great achievement, but especially for a club as big as Leeds. When I was younger I never thought I’d be doing it for Leeds, but I am really happy to have done it here.”

Rhinos will need to be much better than they were last week to keep alive their Wembley hopes, but O’Connor stressed: “It’s a different competition and we’ve spoken about treating it like that. You only need to win a few games to get to Wembley, which isn’t like any other competition. We’ll be ready to go at Saints and hopefully we can have a good comeback.”