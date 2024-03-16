Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenage full-back Alfied Edgell was called into the 17 on the bench for the third Betfred Super League appearance of his career and second this season. Leon Ruan, a substitute in the previous three games, dropped out and fellow forward James Donaldson was 18th man for the first match since he completed a suspension.

Edgell wasn’t used until five minutes from the end, when James Bentley had to leave the field for a head injury assessment. Smith said: “The way the game is now, with sin-bins and red cards and all that sort of stuff, [it was about] having some coverage.

“Rhyse [Martin] playing centre took away our regular back coverage, where he can go to centre and we can shuffle around. With Rhyse not being able to do that, I thought it was important to cover our backs and not have to have back-rowers playing centre should something eventuate.”

Leeds Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller is tackled by St Helens' Sione Mata'utia. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Saints took the lead midway through the second half with a try following a scrum after Leeds winger Luis Roberts was ruled to have knocked on. On big screen replays it appeared the ball had been stolen, which should have meant a penalty to put Leeds in an attacking position, but – asked about it in his post-match press conference – the coach didn’t criticise referee Jack Smith.

He said: “I didn’t see the replay, I just judged by the reaction of people who saw the replay. Over the course of the game there’s no referee that’s ever got them all 100 per cent [correct] when the ball squirts out. Those ones are 50-50 or 60-40 or 40-60. ‘Carry it tighter’ is my message.”

Lachie Miller sent the restart from that try out on the full to concede a penalty and Saints scored again in the resulting set. The Rhinos full-back also put a restart dead in the previous week’s win at Leigh Leopards and Smith reflected: “It’s the risk you take sometimes with standing the ball up and looking to create something with the kick off. There was a delay in him being able to take that kick-off, which delayed his rhythm perhaps, but he will put the practice in and rectify that.”

Leeds Rhinos' Luis Roberts is tackled by Joe Batchelor and Morgan Knowles, of St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

