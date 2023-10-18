Leeds Rhinos sign Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers: contracts, transfer info and Hetherington vow

Leeds Rhinos have completed their biggest transfer coup for more than a quarter of a century with the double signing of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers from Salford Red Devils.

Australian half-back Croft was Man of Steel in 2022 and Ackers, a hooker, played for England at last year’s World Cup.

Rhinos have paid “significant” transfer fees for both players, who have each signed a three-year contract.

They take the number of confirmed signings for 2024 to six after Newcastle Knights half-back Lachie Miller, Sydney Roosters centre Paul Momorovski, half-back Matt Frawley from Canberra Raiders and Catalans Dragons’ French Test forward Michael Goudemand.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington described the big-money swoop as a “statement of intent” by the club after a disappointing eighth-place finish in Betfred Super League this year.

“It is probably the biggest single investment in players the club has made since the signing of Iestyn Harris 26 years ago,” Hetherington said.

“That was a pivotal signing and Iestyn brought a great deal to the club and a lot of excitement and flair to the team.

“He was instrumental in some of the success the-club enjoyed and we see very much the same track with Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers.

“It is the first time we have made a double signing like this and they are two top-quality players.”

Croft, 26, is arguably the hottest property in the European game. He played for Melbourne Storm - winning the 2018 World Club Challenge against Leeds - and Brisbane Broncos in the NRL and joined Salford ahead of last season.

After arriving in England on a two-year deal, he signed a seven-year contract extension, which would have kept him at Salford until the end of 2030, in February.

“It is hugely honouring and humbling to be here, wearing [the Rhinos] kit,” Croft told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It is really special to know I will be running out at Headingley next year for Leeds, I can’t wait.

“I am extremely excited, it is a huge move to such a prestigious club. It was a massive decision for me to make, leaving Salford and that group of boys.

“We have developed something really special there over the last two years, but coming to a club like this with such rich tradition and heritage, I am truly grateful and excited to hopefully leave my mark.”

Wigan-born Ackers, 29, played for Swinton Lions, London Broncos and Toronto Wolfpack before moving to Salford in 2020.

He told the YEP he is “made up” to be a Leeds player. He said: “It is a great, prestigious club with a lot of history and I am looking forward to cracking on in pre-season.