The arrival of Maika Sivo, Ryan Hall and Jake Connor gives Leeds more experienced competition for places in the backs and Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins add to their options up front. In addition, second-row Morgan Gannon and centre Max Simpson - who didn’t play in 2024 - are expected to be available, along with prop Tom Holroyd after he made only six appearances this year.
That means coach Brad Arthur will have some tough decisions to make over his team selection. Here’s how Rhinos could line up if everyone is fit and available when the new Betfred Super League campaign begins in February.
1. Leeds Rhinos predicted lineup
AMT Headingley will be home to a new-look Leeds Rhinos side next year. Here's how they could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
The Aussie has competition now, from Jake Connor and Alfie Edgell, but it’ll be a shock if he isn’t the starting number one. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Wing: Maika Sivo
The Fijian international was a prolific NRL try scorer for Parramatta Eels and Rhinos reckon he can take Super League by storm. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman
There’ll be more competition for places in the backs next year, but the England man remains first-choice. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Three into two doesn’t go, so a top winger will have a chance of role and at the moment it’s Handley, who does have centre experience, earmarked for the switch. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Wing: Ryan Hall
Still one of Super League’s best, as his Grand Final performance for Hull KR last month proved. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com