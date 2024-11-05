Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench for 2025: big-name signing misses out on place in best 17

By Peter Smith
Published 5th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 10:08 BST
Leeds Rhinos will field a new-look squad next season with five players coming into the club to replace 10 who have moved on.

The arrival of Maika Sivo, Ryan Hall and Jake Connor gives Leeds more experienced competition for places in the backs and Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins add to their options up front. In addition, second-row Morgan Gannon and centre Max Simpson - who didn’t play in 2024 - are expected to be available, along with prop Tom Holroyd after he made only six appearances this year.

That means coach Brad Arthur will have some tough decisions to make over his team selection. Here’s how Rhinos could line up if everyone is fit and available when the new Betfred Super League campaign begins in February.

AMT Headingley will be home to a new-look Leeds Rhinos side next year. Here's how they could line up.

1. Leeds Rhinos predicted lineup

AMT Headingley will be home to a new-look Leeds Rhinos side next year. Here's how they could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The Aussie has competition now, from Jake Connor and Alfie Edgell, but it’ll be a shock if he isn’t the starting number one.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

The Aussie has competition now, from Jake Connor and Alfie Edgell, but it’ll be a shock if he isn’t the starting number one. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The Fijian international was a prolific NRL try scorer for Parramatta Eels and Rhinos reckon he can take Super League by storm.

3. Wing: Maika Sivo

The Fijian international was a prolific NRL try scorer for Parramatta Eels and Rhinos reckon he can take Super League by storm. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
There’ll be more competition for places in the backs next year, but the England man remains first-choice.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

There’ll be more competition for places in the backs next year, but the England man remains first-choice. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Three into two doesn’t go, so a top winger will have a chance of role and at the moment it’s Handley, who does have centre experience, earmarked for the switch.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Three into two doesn’t go, so a top winger will have a chance of role and at the moment it’s Handley, who does have centre experience, earmarked for the switch. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Still one of Super League’s best, as his Grand Final performance for Hull KR last month proved.

6. Wing: Ryan Hall

Still one of Super League’s best, as his Grand Final performance for Hull KR last month proved. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Morgan GannonLeedsJake ConnorRhinos
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice