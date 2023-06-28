Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos recruit's 'winning experience' crucial as Rohan Smith explains Mickael Goudemand signing

French international Mickael Goudemand will be used in various roles across the pack when he joins Leeds Rhinos next year, coach Rohan Smith says.
By Peter Smith
Published 28th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

The 27-year-old Catalans Dragons forward has signed a two-year contract with Leeds, which will begin in pre-season.

Goudemand, who began his career with Avignon and had a spell on loan at Dewsbury Rams in 2017, is Leeds first recruit for 2024.

He has played mainly as a second-rower or loose-forward for Catalans, often beginning games on the substitutes’ bench.

Mickael Goudemand in action for Catalans against Castleford last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Mickael Goudemand in action for Catalans against Castleford last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
“He is versatile, he can play in the middle or he can do a job on an edge,” Smith noted of Goudemand, who was a Challenge Cup winner with Catalans five years ago.

“He is a player who has fit multiple roles in his time so far, where he has played big minutes and more impactful minutes as well.

“In the end, minutes are earned, not given. We see his versatility and experience as positive attributes going forward.”

Mickael Goudemand's experience will boost Rhinos' pack, which includes young players like Morgan Gannon, pictured - coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Mickael Goudemand's experience will boost Rhinos' pack, which includes young players like Morgan Gannon, pictured - coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Smith revealed he has had an eye on Goudemand since arriving at Rhinos 13 months ago. He said: “It was a reasonably quick process to get him across the line. I watched him a bunch last year when I was studying the game when I first arrived.

“He has always been on the rader, that if he was ever available he’s the sort of player that’ll suit our group.

“He is very physical, experienced, tough, but also quite low mileage for his age. He has got his best years ahead and he will complement what we’ve got.

“It’s a reasonably young forward pack and he will bring some experience to that and some winning experience as well. In his time at Catalans he has won a lot of games.”

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
