The 20-year-old forward came off the bench midway through the first half and crashed over for a try as Leeds hit back from 10-0 down to level the scores at half-time.

They couldn’t build on that in the second period, Trinity pulling away to end their 2023 duck with a 24-14 win and that took the gloss off an encouraging appearance for Ruan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Leeds and a Rhinos fan, he had a spell in Trinity’s academy, playing alongside some of last weekend’s opponents, before a season in Betfred League One with Doncaster.

Rhinos' Leon Ruan is tackled by Wakefield duo Romain Franco, left and Morgan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Spotted by Rhinos coach Rohan Smith during a trawl of the lower divisions, he spent time training with Leeds as a trialist last summer and signed a three-year contract in the autumn.

He starred in Rhinos’ pre-season games, but had to wait until last weekend for an initial taste of Betfred Super League and admitted: “For a first game, you want a win and we were probably expected to win it.

“It was just one of those days when things didn’t fall our way, we made a few errors and it took a downhill turn from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Smith said afterwards he felt Ruan, a second-rower, “went well” and from a personal point of view, the rookie was pleased to get more game time than expected.

Ruan is congratulated after scoring on his Rhinos debut. Picture by Simon Hulme.

He replaced winger Nene Macdonald, who was taken off for a head injury assessment and didn’t return - and said: “I knew I was coming off the bench and going into the game I said to myself I’d be all right if I got 15-20 minutes as a debut.

“I probably got 50-odd minutes there, which was good for me and I think I took it well. There’s a few things I can work on, but I think for a first game it went well.”

There was nothing particularly subtle about Ruan’s try, but he used his size and power in good style, crashing over from Richie Myler’s pass a few metres out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s probably my game in a nutshell really,” he reflected. “Most of my tries are like that, barge-overs from five metres out. I think if I get a mis-match or one on one I back myself to score, the opportunity came and I did.”

Leon Ruan smashes his way over the line to score a try on his Rhinos debut, against Wakefield. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Ruan was regarded by Rhinos’ management as a project, rather than ready-made Super League player, when he joined the club and his first chance has come earlier than predicted.

“I wouldn’t say I am surprised,” he said. “I worked hard in pre-season and the games went pretty well.

“I think I am ahead of the schedule they set for me initially. I have been waiting for an opportunity, we have got a few injuries in the squad and I had to take it when it came.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost two weeks between games will give some of Rhinos’ injury victims extra time to get back to fitness, but Ruan could remain in the mix for the visit of Huddersfield Giants on June 23.

“Obviously I want all the boys to come back fit and healthy,” Ruan stated. “But the opportunity is still there for me to be in the squad, off the bench or whatever.

“I still want to play Super League and I’d like to get a few games going if I could. I think it will build me for the two years I’ve got after this season.”

The loss at Wakefield was Leeds’ sixth from their last seven games and they are now six points outside the play-off zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruan, however, is confident the squad can get back on track. He noted: “There’s plenty of talent in the squad.