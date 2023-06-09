Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Rob Burrow and family to be guests at Leeds Rhinos' MND awareness game v Huddersfield Giants

Seven-time Grand Final winner Rob Burrow and his family will be guests of honour when Leeds Rhinos face Huddersfield Giants at Headingley on Friday, June 23.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 21:47 BST
Rob Burrow and family at Headingley for the recent marathon named in his honour.Rob Burrow and family at Headingley for the recent marathon named in his honour.
Rob Burrow and family at Headingley for the recent marathon named in his honour.

The fixture will be a motor neurone disease awareness game with Rhinos and Giants agreeing to donate 20 per cent of ticket receipts, excluding discounted sales, to the MND Association.

Volunteers from the charity will be around the stadium on the night collecting and offering advice about MND to supporters.

Rhinos say the match “will also be a celebration of the way the rugby league community has come together to support the MND community since Rob Burrow’s diagnosis in December, 2019”.

Rhinos will wear their Doddie Weir tribute kit for the MND awareness game against Huddersfield. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.Rhinos will wear their Doddie Weir tribute kit for the MND awareness game against Huddersfield. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos will wear their Doddie Weir tribute kit for the MND awareness game against Huddersfield. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Burrow’s daughters Macy and Maya, will be among 777 school children taking part in a dance spectacular before the game and his son Jackson will deliver a specially-produced one-off match ball. Rhinos will don their Doddie Weir tribute kit, first worn at the Magic Weekend last Saturday.

The game comes 48 hours after Global MND Awareness Day is marked across the world on June 21.

Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates said: “Every time Rob and his family come to a game is always a special occasion, but we are particularly looking forward to our annual MND awareness game.

“As a sport, rugby league has embraced the MND community since Rob’s diagnosis and this local derby is a great opportunity for us to celebrate that together and raise money and awareness to help more people.”

Rob Burrow seen scoring a famous try for Rhinos in their 2011 Grand Final win over St Helens. Picture by Steve Riding.Rob Burrow seen scoring a famous try for Rhinos in their 2011 Grand Final win over St Helens. Picture by Steve Riding.
Rob Burrow seen scoring a famous try for Rhinos in their 2011 Grand Final win over St Helens. Picture by Steve Riding.
