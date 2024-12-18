Six academy stars have been promoted into Leeds Rhinos women’s first team squad.

Ruby Bruce, Ruby Walker, Ebony Stead and Grace Short, who all made their debut in 2024, will be part of the senior group next season, alongside Lily Thompson and Connie Boyd. Bruce, who plays at hooker, joined from Dewsbury Moor and made six appearances this year. Half-back Walker, also from Dewsbury Moor, played four times, including the Betfred Women’s Super League semi-final against York. Short, a second-rower from Oulton Raidettes, was made part of the first team squad last summer and retains her place after making eight appearances.

Stead, Boyd and Thompson also signed for Leeds from Oulton. Stead, who can play wing, centre or full-back, scored five tries in six appearances last term. Boyd and Thompson can both play in the second-row and centre and have earned their call up after an impressive season with the under-19s.

Ruby Bruce, seen gathering a loose ball against Wigan Warriors in September, has been promoted to Leeds Rhinos women's first team squad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ interim-coach Leon Crick said: “It will be great for [the players who featured last term] to get a full pre-season under their belts and feel part of the team from day one. We have also brought up Lily Thompson, who won academy player of the year last season.

“She had a really strong season, we think she deserves a shot and she is keen to come up and show what she can do. Connie Boyd impressed in the academy last year and is looking good in pre-season training.”

Crick, who is in charge during Lois Forsell’s maternity leave, added: “Quality-wise, first and foremost they are good rugby league players. They are skilful and they fit into what we need from people in the squad.

“They are really likeable and get stuck into everything that we ask of them. They work hard in the gym and on the field, they are all teachable and have got a great grounding already in terms of their rugby skill and they want to learn and get better.”

Ebony Stead in action for Leeds Rhinos against Wigan Warriors in September. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos are in a rebuilding phase following the departure of several first-choice players during and at the end of last season. They are also looking to bring in players from outside the club, but no signings have yet been confirmed.