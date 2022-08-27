Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old back-rower, who plays for Doncaster in Betfred League One, is currently on trial with Rhinos, training with them on a full-time basis.

Leeds coach Rohan Smith has been scouring the lower divisions for talented prospects with Betfred Super League potential and Ruan ticks the right boxes in terms of his size, power and pace.

“It literally is my dream goal, my dream career,” Ruan said of the prospect of securing a top-flight contract.

Leon Ruan, with ball, in action for Doncaster against Midlands Hurricanes. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity, it is a dream come true.”

The invite came out of the blue and Ruan admitted “I don’t really know myself” where Rhinos’ interest came from.

But he accepts chances like this don’t come along very often and pledged to make the most of a golden opportunity.

“I played a game for Doncaster against Oldham and played well in that,” he told The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Doncaster forward Leon Ruan is hoping to earn a contract with Rhinos. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“Then the day after, my agent rang me and said ‘do you want to start training with the first team at Leeds’?

“It was literally just dropped on me on Monday evening and I started on Tuesday morning.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of how it came about, if they were watching me or if my agent approached them, but it doesn’t really matter, does it?

“It is a good opportunity and I took it.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I didn’t have to think about it, I couldn’t believe it really - I was shocked.

“I didn’t know what to say, the first thing I did was tell my mum.

“I was ecstatic about it and I jumped on the opportunity straight away.”

The trial could result in a permanent move to Rhinos, if all goes well.

Ruan added: “It’s quality, it’s a great opportunity and one I couldn’t turn down.

“I love the environment, all the lads, the coaches and facilities - it’s all I could ask for.

“All the boys have greeted me well and I feel like I am settling in and finding my feet.”

Ruan joined Doncaster last November from Wakefield Trinity’s academy on a one-year contract, but is a Leeds lad and Rhinos fan.

From Morley, he played for Batley Boys as a youngster and commented: “I’ve always loved the Rhinos, I watched them with my brother, he got me into it,

“I’ve grown up in Leeds, watching and supporting them all my life, so I just jumped on the opportunity when I got it.

“It’s working out well so far, I am really enjoying it.”

It’s never easy going into a new environment, but Ruan stressed: “The players have been great with me.

“A few of the senior lads have been helping me in training, doing extras and things like that and I get on with all the younger lads.

“There’s a good age variety and I haven’t felt uncomfortable at any point, it has been really good.”

Ruan has past experience of being at a Super League club from his time with Trinity.

Having not been part of their scholarship, he joined them as a first year academy player, but his time in Wakefield’s youth system was disrupted by Covid.