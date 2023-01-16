Can Leeds Rhinos defend their title: best-supported team's home attendances compared to Super League rivals
Leeds Rhinos will be aiming for top spot again this year, as Betfred Super League’s best supported club.
Despite the worst start to a season in the club’s history – including no wins in their first five league games at Headingley – Rhinos had the best average attendance of any top-flight club last year.
Unbeaten at home under coach Rohan Smith, who took charge in May, Rhinos turned Headingley into a fortress over the season half of the campaign.
Their best home game was 15,418 for the final game of the regular season, a winner-takes-all derby against Castleford Tigers and Rhinos will be hoping to get close to that on a regular basis in 2023, if they start the way they left off.
Here’s how every Super League team – plus Championship winners Leigh – fared on the 2022 attendance table.