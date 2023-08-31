Leeds Rhinos' predicted starting 13 and bench v Hull FC as coach Rohan Smith faces selection headaches
Leeds Rhinos have problems in the halves and second-row ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hull FC.
By Peter Smith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 17:41 BST
Aidan Sezer, the club’s only experienced scrum-half, is ruled out because of injury, alongside forward James Bentley.
In more positive news, winger David Fusitu’a and back-rower James McDonnell could return and Rhinos are hopeful three-quarter Nene Macdonald will be back from Australia in time to play.
Here’s how Leeds could line up in a game they have to win to keep faint top-six hopes alive.
