Leeds Rhinos' predicted starting 13 and bench v Hull FC as coach Rohan Smith faces selection headaches

Leeds Rhinos have problems in the halves and second-row ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hull FC.
By Peter Smith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 17:41 BST

Aidan Sezer, the club’s only experienced scrum-half, is ruled out because of injury, alongside forward James Bentley.

In more positive news, winger David Fusitu’a and back-rower James McDonnell could return and Rhinos are hopeful three-quarter Nene Macdonald will be back from Australia in time to play.

Here’s how Leeds could line up in a game they have to win to keep faint top-six hopes alive.

The Super League rookie has had three good games since first-choice full-back Richie Myler suffered a long-term injury.

1. Full-back: Luke Hooley

The Super League rookie has had three good games since first-choice full-back Richie Myler suffered a long-term injury. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Missed last week's defeat at Huddersfield because of a back injury, but has been named in the initial squad for Saturday.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Missed last week's defeat at Huddersfield because of a back injury, but has been named in the initial squad for Saturday. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Will be back in the side if he gets over jetlag from last week's whistle-stop trip to Australia to attend the birth of his child. Luis Roberts could continue if he doesn't make it.

3. Centre: Nene MacDonald

Will be back in the side if he gets over jetlag from last week's whistle-stop trip to Australia to attend the birth of his child. Luis Roberts could continue if he doesn't make it. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Set for his third comeback game following injury, having got through 80 minutes last week.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Set for his third comeback game following injury, having got through 80 minutes last week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

