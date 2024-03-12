Leeds Rhinos' ex-Castleford Tigers winger Derrell Olpherts joins Wakefield Trinity

Derrell Olpherts scores for Rhinos in their pre-season win against Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Steve Riding.

Olpherts, 32, joined Rhinos from Castleford Tigers – where he was coached by current Trinity boss Daryl Powell – ahead of the 2023 season and scored four tries in 14 appearances. He suffered a hip injury in pre-season and has not played for Leeds this year, though he was named in the initial 21-man squad for last Friday’s win at Leigh Leopards.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “I would like to wish Derrell all the best for his move to Wakefield. We fully understand his desire to be playing regular first team rugby and were therefore prepared to grant him the transfer. On behalf of the club, I would like to thank him for his efforts whilst at Leeds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad