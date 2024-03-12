Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos spent up to the salary cap in pre-season and, before the campaign began, Smith stressed more signings would only be possible if an existing squad member moved on. However, speaking at his weekly preview press conference this afternoon (Tuesday), he insisted: “There’s no immediate plan to bring anyone in.”

Smith said: “People aren’t usually available at this time of year, unless there’s a circumstance that bobs up. We are committed to the development of youth players and bringing players through our pathway, but we will always be looking to build on the squad as well if the right person comes along.”

The Rhinos boss admitted it is useful to have some salary cap space “for a rainy day, or if someone becomes available or you have a pressing need as the season goes on”. But he added: “It’s round five and I think it’s really important we give an opportunity to those who are in the building to show what they’ve got first.”

Luis Roberts has impressed on Leeds Rhinos' right-wing this year. Picture by Steve Riding.

Leeds would not necessarily target a winger if they did opt to recruit. Olpherts was the only experienced back outside Rhinos’ top-17, but the coach pledged confidence in his young back-up players. With David Fusitu’a having undergone knee surgery late last month, Luis Roberts has played on Rhinos’ right-wing in their four Betfred Super League fixtures so far and moved ahead of Olpherts in the pecking order.

“He has done a good solid job,” Smith said of Roberts, who will turn 22 this month. “He has been tested, every team is kicking into that corner and he has done a really good job. Defensively he has been very sound and he is still growing.

“He is a young kid, his body is still developing, but he has found some food yardage carries in recent times and been a really solid, stable team player. He has fitted in on a right-edge that has been going pretty well.”

As revealed by the Yorkshire Evening Post last week, Rhinos are giving a trial to former Premiership rugby union wing Josh Gillespie, who played his first game in the 13-a-side code when Leeds’ reserves visited Leigh Leopards last Saturday. The match was played under new laws banning tackles above the armpit and Smith said: “Josh went well, he showed some nice signs, nice touches.

Derrell Olpherts has joined his hometown club Wakefield Trinity. He is seen scoring against them for Leeds Rhinos in pre-season. Picture by Steve Riding.

“He is very athletic, but there were a lot of penalties so the game was very stop-start. As a winger, when there’s no kick-returns in the game it is quite difficult to get many possessions, so Josh suffered from the new laws, but he will play in our reserve match coming up against St Helens.”

Nineteen-year-old Ned McCormack was awarded the number 31 jumper after being called into Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for the visit of Catalans Dragons two weeks ago. He has experience as a rugby union winger, but Smith confirmed he is regarded as a centre by Leeds.

“He hasn’t played a lot of rugby league so rather than him bouncing around positions, we thought we’d pick one,” Smith said. “He is good with the ball in his hands early and as a centre he is starting to take shape. He is still very young in his development; we have high hopes for him, but we won’t be rushing him.”

Olpherts joined Leeds from Castleford Tigers in the autumn of 2022 on a two-year contract. He made 14 appearances last term, scoring four tries , but had not featured this year after suffering a hip injury before the campaign began. Explaining the 32-year-old’s exit, Smith said: “He had an opportunity to be elsewhere and play more game time and perhaps secure a longer-term future.

“It coincided with the emergence of some of our young players coming through the group. We’ve got a lot of faith and hope in the players that are coming through. Fusitu’a will be back in a couple of weeks so we feel like we can accommodate that.”

Of Olpherts’ contribution to Rhinos, Smith added: “He played some big games last year; he had some moments, as we all did - it was difficult circumstances quite often. This year he had a good pre-season and played quite well in the friendlies.

“Unfortunately an injury gave another player the jump at the start of the season and we’ve been reasonably stable and consistent as a team so far. I haven’t looked to disrupt that at this point, so I can understand an experienced player wanting to get more game time than I could guarantee in the short term.”