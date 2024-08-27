Leeds Rhinos' play-off rivals suffer season-ending injury setback
The French side today (Tuesday) confirmed centre/winger Matt Ikuvalu has undergone surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle and won’t play again in 2024. Prop Jarrod Wallace has also joined Dragons’ casualty list, with knee ligament damage.
A club statement said: [Wallace] is now working with the medical staff to return to competition as soon as possible. His recovery will determine his availability.”
Neither player featured in last Friday’s 18-6 Catalans defeat at AMT Headingley which left sixth-placed Dragons just two points ahead of Rhinos, who are eighth in Betfred Super League, with four rounds remaining. They were reduced to just 18 available players for that game and face a tough home clash with champions Wigan Warriors on Saturday.
