Star winger Kyle Feldt's 1st words after signing for St Helens from North Queensland Cowboys
The 32-year-old Australian has penned a two-year deal, beginning next season. Feldt made his NRL debut for the Cowboys in 2013 and has scored 146 tries and 44 goals in 213 appearances. His club record tally of tries includes a touchdown after the final hooter to level the 2015 Grand Final against Brisbane Broncos.
The Cowboys went on to win that match and secure their first Premiership. Feldt, who has also featured in State of Origin for Queensland, said: “I know I’m coming to a great club with a very rich history of great players, with a great work ethic as well. I’m coming over to add some more accolades to my career, to help out the boys in the club and I'm very eager to get silverware.”
Feldt will replace England winger Tommy Makinson when he joins Catalans Dragons next term. Saints coach Paul Wellens said: “We are always looking to add quality to our squad and in Kyle we feel we have got exactly that, an experienced and very good player who no doubt will improve us as a team. I am very excited to have him as part of our squad for 2025.”
