Leeds Rhinos news: Matt Frawley loan decision made, plus Jack Sinfield injury update

Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Matt Frawley will remain on loan at Huddersfield Giants for the “foreseeable future”.

The Australian, who is in the final year of his Leeds deal, hasn’t featured for Rhinos’ first team since the home win against Giants on April 18. He joined Huddersfield, where he played in 2019, in June and his initial month’s loan has been extended.

Jake Connor is now established as Rhinos’ first-choice scrum-half with Jack Sinfield, who is carrying an ankle injury but expected to be back in contention next week, as the next man up. Academy half-back George Brown is in Rhinos’ initial squad for today’s home game against Salford Red Devils and will be 18th man after playing in the reserves curtain-raiser.

Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Matt Frawley. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Giants coach Luke Robinson confirmed: “We’ve spoken to Leeds and they are happy for us to keep Matt for the foreseeable future. It’s really good news on our part because you need a settled spine, your half-backs in particular.”

Robinson’s opposite number Brad Arthur said Rhinos are “happy” for the 30-year-old, who has been playing every week for Giants. He added: “He is playing well and helping them out. He is happy there and that’s the main thing.”

Arthur confirmed Sinfield injury, suffered in a reserves game at Hull KR two weeks ago, is not long-term. “This week we could have pushed him to play,” he said. “We are just thinking long-term and having this week off will help him. He will be available for selection next week. There’s no massive concern there, he has just got a bit of a grumble in his ankle.”

Meanwhile, winger Elliot Wallis has returned to Giants after a spell on loan with Rhinos. He featured in the reserves, but didn’t make a first team appearance. Robinson said: “It’s disappointing it didn’t go his way and he didn’t get any game time over there. He did a lot of training, he is back in our fold and hopefully for us he has come back a better player. He played a few games in their reserves so hopefully he has picked up some stuff and he can aid us moving forward.”