Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has named his initial 21-man squad for the Good Friday visit of Huddersfield Giants.

Arthur has made one change to the group named ahead of last Thursday’s 28-0 win at Salford Red Devils. Former captain Kallum Watkins - who returned to the club from Salford last week - has been drafted in and is set to make the first appearance of his second spell, 17 years to the day after his Rhinos debut.

Watkins is set to take a place on the bench and will play in the middle of the field when he comes on. He replaces Mikolaj Oledzki as the prop serves a one-match ban. Presley Cassell, who was an unused member of last week’s squad, retains his place, but could feature for the academy in their curtain-raiser against Huddersfield, which kicks-off at 3pm. Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton and outside-backs Alfie Edgell and Jack Smith – no relation to the match referee of the same name – are the other players who did not feature last week. The Betfred Super League game kicks-off at 5.30pm.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has made one change to his 21-man squad for Friday's visit of Huddersfield Giants.

Giants are without prop Fenton Rogers who damaged an ankle during last week’s loss to Catalans Dragons, plus Bill Leyland after the on-loan Hull KR hooker failed a head injury assessment. Front-rower Oliver Wilson is back in contention after a two-match ban and half-back Leo Ward has been drafted in. The Betfred Super League game kicks-off at 5.30pm.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Matt Frawley, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Kallum Watkins, Jack Smith, Presley Cassell.

Giants’ initial squad is: Jacob Gagai, Jake Bibby, Liam Sutcliffe, Sam Halsall, Oliver Wilson, Tom Burgess, Sam Hewitt, Ashton Golding, Joe Greenwood, Thomas Deakin, Elliot Wallis, Leroy Cudjoe, Taane Milne, Aidan McGowan, Jack Billington, Connor Carr, George Flanagan, Jack Bibby, Leo Ward, Max Merta, Jacob Algar.