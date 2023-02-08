Teenager Levi Edwards - described two years ago by then-coach Richard Agar as a “generational talent” - has signed for Betfred Championship side York Knights on a three-year contract.

Edwards was number 30 on Rhinos’ squad list for this year and played in three of their four pre-season matches.

He was promoted from the scholarship into the first team squad in 2021 and had a spell on loan at Batley Bulldogs that year - touching down four times in five appearances - before a similar stint with York last season, when he scored four tries in 11 games.

York's Community Stadium is the new home for one of Rhinos' first team squad. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

The Dewsbury-born 19-year-old told the Yorkshire Evening Post two weeks ago he was “hoping to push through” into the first team this year.

However, he was behind 20-year-old Luis Roberts - who joined Rhinos from Leigh in the off-season - and Max Simpson, now 18, in the queue to play in the three-quarters.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “Levi leaves with our best wishes and I am sure he will continue his progression in the Championship with York.

"He has worked hard during pre-season with the Rhinos, but the opportunity to secure a long term deal with York was something we were happy to allow him to do.”

Levi Edwards in pre-season action for Rhinos against Bradford at the end of last month. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Knights coach Andrew Henderson revealed: “We made our initial enquiries about potentially bringing him on loan again this season.

“Then we had an indication we might be able to get him permanently. We didn't hesitate to progress that and make that move.

“Levi is an exciting talent and a fantastic carrier of the ball. I believe he has the potential to be a Super League player in the future.”

Henderson added: “We couldn’t miss out this opportunity to get a player of Levi's quality and add strength and depth to the current squad.

Levi Edwards had a spell at York on loan from Rhinos last year. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

"He's an exciting talent, I see something in him and he has a real quality about what he can do.

“What excites me the most is that he's still so young, he has so many years ahead of him and so much more growth in him as a player as well. I'm really excited to have him here."

Commenting on his move, Edwards said: “I’m really excited. I was at the club last year for the season on loan and I really enjoyed it, it’s a really good club.

“I can’t wait to get going again now, playing for the club on a permanent deal. I want to improve my game and develop as a player and I think that York is the club for me to do that.

“It’s a really professional environment here and the facilities are top class. It wasn’t a hard decision to come here on a permanent deal and I think it’s going to be a really good move for me in the long run.”

Edwards stressed he has not given up on his ambition of playing in the top-flight. He added: “Hopefully I can help the club in the long run by getting us into Super League.