Edwards joined Rhinos’ full-time squad, straight from the scholarship, ahead of the 2021 campaign and made his professional debut that year on loan with Batley Bulldogs.

After scoring four tries in five appearances, he was called into the England Knights squad - though he didn’t play - for their autumn international against Jamaica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went out on loan again last term, scoring four tries in 11 appearances for York City Knights, but the target this time is to make a breakthrough with Leeds.

Levi Edwards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I am hoping to push through this year,” Edwards - who is in the squad for Sunday’s pre-season game at home to Bradford Bulls - vowed.

“I have had a good pre-season so I am looking to make my debut. This is my third year now, but I went out on loan last year, to York. I did well there and enjoyed it and I went to Batley the year before and enjoyed that as well.

“It was a good experience and I liked the challenge. We have got a good squad this year and obviously it is about how hard I work - and injuries - but I am hoping I am going to get my chance. I just need that chance to show everyone - and myself - what I can do.”

Edwards was promoted into the full-time group alongside Morgan Gannon, who has since gone on to become a regular in Rhinos’ Super League side.

Levi Edwards in pre-season action for Rhinos against Featherstone last year. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Then-coach Richard Agar described the pair as “generational talents” and Edwards admitted he is keen to follow in Gannon’s footsteps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We came through at the same time,” he recalled. “I have seen him develop as a player and I’ve seen him do well so I am hoping I’ll make my debut and learn from that.”

Edwards has started in both Rhinos’ pre-season matches and is keen for more time on the field this weekend, when he is set to be among the substitutes.

“It is always good to get a bit of game time and I am learning every week,” he said.

Levi Edwards in action for York against Newcastle Thunder last season. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I have done all right, but I know I can do a lot better.”

The Boxing Day derby against Wakefield Trinity was Edwards’ first taste of playing in front of a big Headingley crowd and being back there is another incentive to impress.

“It is always good to play at Headingley,” Edwards said. “I have played against Bradford before - I played in the pre-season game last year - and it’s always a test.

“It is a chance to show the coach what we’ve learned in pre-season and get game-time as well, for some of the younger lads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Edwards has played in the pack in the past, he sees his immediate future at centre.

“When I was younger I played a bit of back-row, but when I signed for the first team I went to centre and I’ve been there ever since,” he confirmed. “I like back-row as well, but I prefer centre.”

This has been Rhinos’ first pre-season under Rohan Smith, who took charge in May last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are now very much at the business end, with Betfred Super League round one less than three weeks away and Edwards reflected: “It has gone well, everyone’s been working hard. It has been really good [working with Smith], he is a really good coach.

“I can speak to him, that’s the main thing. He is good with everyone, he doesn’t have his best players and the rest - he treats everyone the same.”

Edwards, who turned 19 on Christmas Day, was born in Dewsbury and played his youth rugby for Batley Boys and Halifax club Siddal, but revealed he has “always been a Leeds fan”.

Picking out his heroes, he said: “I liked Ryan Hall - I don’t play wing, but he was a good player. Kallum Watkins as well, Kev Sinfield and Rob Burrow, I liked them as players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall is now at Hull KR, who Rhinos visit for their final first team trial game next weekend.