Leeds Rhinos news: rugby union pledge made in search for 'best local talent'

Leeds Rhinos have vowed to continue their search for the ‘best local talent’ - including from rugby union - after adding 14 new faces to their youth system.

The incoming under-15s join a group of 20 under-16s players who enter their second and final year at scholarship level in 2026. Rhinos yesterday announced professional deals for 15 of this year’s scholarship who will move up into the academy next season.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “We are pleased to have secured these players for next season, but the task of recruiting the best young players does not stop there - especially in a sport like rugby league which benefits from late- developing talent as players grow. We are always on the look out for the best local talent, including rugby union players, to strengthen our development pathway.”

He added: “The scholarship is an important first step for these players into professional rugby. Being part of our training environment and working with professional coaches will enable them to build on the foundations they have developed with their community clubs.”

Oscar Brown, seen in action for Leeds Rhinos academy against Huddersfield Giants, was recruited from rugby union. Picture by David Harrison.

The new cohort are: Evan Armstrong, Oliver Brown, Alfie Cartwright, Cole Charlesworth-March, Dylan Duckmanton, Deacon Ellam, Myles Hartley, Jaylen Johnson, Lewis Kilner, Eli Kirrane-Perrin, Tristian King, Charlie Medley, Thomas Sharp and Sam Spears.

Rhinos scholars combine training and playing for Leeds alongside playing for their community clubs. The players have been drawn from 10 junior sides: Lock Lane, Siddal, Drighlington, Sharlston Rovers, York Acorn, Normanton Knights, Shaw Cross, Batley Boys, Guiseley Rangers and Doncaster Toll Bar.

The under-16s players are: Dylan Baira, Jordan Barker-Day, Henry Brough, Oscar Brown, Archie Butler, Dillon Eshun, Joseph Gill, Charlie Hagan, Ellis Johnson, Owen Mara-Jupp, Stan Marriott, Alex Newell, Ralph Normington, Alfie Quinn, Noah Sheriffe, Ben Smith, Wade Smith, Oliver Vincent, Cooper Dexter and Toby Wieland.