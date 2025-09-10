Leeds Rhinos have signed up their latest generation of young players.

Fifteen teenagers have penned their first professional contract with the club and will graduate from Rhinos’ scholarship into the academy for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. It is the joint-most scholarship players to sign on with the club, equalling the 2024 tally.

The players - who will be coached by new academy boss Simon Brown - are Bailey Hardy (winger, from the Lock Lane community club), Sonny Hetherington (centre, Lock Lane), Ryan Hosier (forward, Lock Lane), Connor Lawrie (prop, Featherstone Lions), Noah Lunn (hooker, Kippax), Seth Marchant (half-back, Kippax), Jack Mears (half-back, Lock Lane), Sam Oldroyd (full-back, Stanningley), Daniel Shaw (second-row, Wakefield Hawks), Jack Smith (utility back, Kippax Welfare), Robin Smith (forward, Lock Lane), Alfie Steel (second-rower, Kippax), Jacob Tooala (outside-back, Kippax), Brennan Townend (loose-forward, Kippax) and Liam Watson (outside-back, Kippax).

Leeds Rhinos transition-coach Chev Walker, seen during last week's Super League win at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos transition-coach Chev Walker - who is also in charge of the academy and reserves sides this season - has high hopes for the new cohort. He said: “There's some quality in there, it’s just obviously getting them up to speed, which is always the case. We’re looking forward to bedding them in now, but the rate of growth we've seen already is really pleasing.”

Walker insisted: “The squad already looks a little bit more balanced for next season. The talent’s evidently there and there’s a balance of players in varied positions, so as coaches we don’t have to adapt their skillset too much. Not having to coach players into playing different positions will only benefit them and the team going forward.”

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease added: “I would like to congratulate all the lads on their progress through the club’s scholarship system. Signing your first professional contract is a key milestone, but hopefully this will just be the launchpad for a long and successful career, if they make the most of the opportunities we will provide for them at Leeds. The coaches who have worked with these young men, whether at the Rhinos or in their community clubs, should be rightly proud of their progress.”