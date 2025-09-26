Leeds Rhinos news: player exits confirmed ahead of academy Grand Final v Warrington Wolves
Hooker Alex Cowley and forward Lore Jones-Buchanan are set to make their last appearance for the club in the under-18s title decider. Winger Dylan Proud and utility Shane Tuohey both bowed out after last weekend’s 8-0 victory against Warrington in the reserves Grand Final and have already found new clubs.
Transition-coach Chev Walker - who is in charge of both Rhinos’ lower grade squads - said: “There’s a couple of others who have been offered contracts, but are debating their futures, whether that’s education or other opportunities.”
Tuohey has signed for Goole Vikings and Proud will join their second-tier rivals Keighley Cougars next season. Walker paid tribute to the departing players and feels they will shine in the semi-professional game. He said: “They have still got a fair bit of physical development in them, but in regards to attitude, playing ability and potential - especially Shane and Dylan - they have been around the reserves for a few years now and this is the next step they are ready for.
“They way they have gone about stuff, they will thrive in that environment. They are good trainers and talented. Unfortunately, they have got a lot more in front of them here, so the opportunity is probably the right thing for them.”
Walker was delighted to send Tuohey and Proud out with a winner’s medal in their swansong for Leeds. “Shane played in the 2022 academy Grand Final,” he recalled. “Dylan missed out that day so it was a nice ending for him, to be able to get out there. He has overcome some injuries and other things that have made it a tough year for him, but he bided his time and played really well for us this year so it was fitting for him to sign off the way he did.”