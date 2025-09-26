Two players will leave Leeds Rhinos following tomorrow’s (Saturday) academy Grand Final at Warrington Wolves.

Hooker Alex Cowley and forward Lore Jones-Buchanan are set to make their last appearance for the club in the under-18s title decider. Winger Dylan Proud and utility Shane Tuohey both bowed out after last weekend’s 8-0 victory against Warrington in the reserves Grand Final and have already found new clubs.

Transition-coach Chev Walker - who is in charge of both Rhinos’ lower grade squads - said: “There’s a couple of others who have been offered contracts, but are debating their futures, whether that’s education or other opportunities.”

Alex Cowley (sixth from left on back row) and Lore Jones-Buchanan (seventh from left, front row) seen with staff and members of Rhinos' academy intake ahead of the 2024 season. The full lineup is: Back row - Richard Leese (scholarship coach), Simon Bell (head of academy recruitment), Marcus Qareqare, Harry Smith, Elliott Fox, Alex Cowley, Joe Diskin, Harley Thomas, Dylan Hutchinson, Barry Eaton (scholarship scout), Alan Burton (scholarship strength and conditioning coach), Martin Wood (scholarship coach). Front row - Mark Butterill (scholarship head coach), Callum Webster, Jacob Stead, Noah Whittingham, Joe Butterfield, Presley Cassell, Lore Jones-Buchanan, Jayemm Oladipupo, Dax Millington, John Bastian (head of youth). Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Tuohey has signed for Goole Vikings and Proud will join their second-tier rivals Keighley Cougars next season. Walker paid tribute to the departing players and feels they will shine in the semi-professional game. He said: “They have still got a fair bit of physical development in them, but in regards to attitude, playing ability and potential - especially Shane and Dylan - they have been around the reserves for a few years now and this is the next step they are ready for.

“They way they have gone about stuff, they will thrive in that environment. They are good trainers and talented. Unfortunately, they have got a lot more in front of them here, so the opportunity is probably the right thing for them.”

Walker was delighted to send Tuohey and Proud out with a winner’s medal in their swansong for Leeds. “Shane played in the 2022 academy Grand Final,” he recalled. “Dylan missed out that day so it was a nice ending for him, to be able to get out there. He has overcome some injuries and other things that have made it a tough year for him, but he bided his time and played really well for us this year so it was fitting for him to sign off the way he did.”