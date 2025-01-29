Leeds Rhinos news: offers for fans as partnership announced with Leeds Bradford Airport
The LBA brand will appear on Rhinos men’s playing kit and around AMT Headingley stadium, which is on the flightpath into the airport at Yeadon. The agreement also includes offers on airport services for Rhinos’ partners and supporters.
The two organisations say the partnership “will increase LBA’s commitment to the communities local to the airport, as well as showcasing its support to one of Leeds premier sports teams”. Rhinos’ commercial manager Ben Turnbull said: “We're thrilled to be partnering with LBA.
“We have built a brilliant working relationship over the years with our away trips to Catalans Dragons. Both organisations care about their local communities and as an official partner of the club, LBA will get the opportunity to engage with Rhinos fans and partners throughout the season. This will include special offers and incentives for their outstanding facilities and services such as airport car parking and lounges. They are fantastic people to deal with and we are proud to see the LBA brand feature on the Leeds Rhinos men's playing shirt for the 2025 season and hopefully beyond.”
Tom Holdsworth, aviation development manager for Leeds Bradford Airport, added: “This partnership is all about creating new opportunities to engage with fans, support our local community and pass on new and exclusive opportunities to our customers. By working together, we aim to bring our community closer to the action and make a positive impact that resonates beyond just the game.”
