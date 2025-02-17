The panel issued charges over incidents in all six Betfred Super League round one matches, with players from eight different clubs being handed points under the the sport’s new system. The totting up process was introduced this year in an attempt to reduce the number of players missing matches following relatively minor incidents.

Grade A offences carry a one-point penalty, Grade B three points, grade C five points and grade D 12 points. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal, with a tariff to begin at a six-match suspension.

Players will be fined for any grade A, B or C offence that leaves them with five points or fewer. Any offence taking their points tally to between six and 11 points will result in a one-match suspension, with an additional fine if they have nine-11 points. Reaching 12 points – the penalty for a single grade D offence – will result in a two-match suspension, with an additional fine for 15-17 points and a three-match suspension kicking in at 18 points.

There will be a fine in addition to a three-match ban when players reach 21-23 points, with a four-match ban from 24-29 points (and an additional fine for 27-29), a five-match ban for 30-35, a six-match ban for 36-38, a seven-match ban for 39-41 and bans will increase by one match for every three points from then on, with an automatic fine for any offence resulting in a player having a tally of 33 points or more. Here’s today’s charges.

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC v Wigan Warriors) - Grade B late contact on passer. Penalty points: three. Total points: 4.5. Fined.

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors v Hull FC) Grade A late contact on passer. Penalty points: one. Total points: two. No further action.

Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos v St Helens) Grade A late contact on passer. Penalty points: one. Total points: one. No further action.

Nick Gregson (Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves) Grade A late contact on passer. Penalty points: one. Total points: one. No further action.