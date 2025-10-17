Departing chief executive Gary Hetherington has backed the process after Leeds Rhinos rose to second on the club grading table.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since last year, all clubs in the RFL’s professional structure have been ranked for their performance on and off the field, with the top 12 being guaranteed a place in Betfred Super League the following season. This year’s grading saw Rhinos rise a place from third on the 2024 table, when they were behind St Helens and Wigan Warriors. Their score increased from 16.84 12 months ago to 17.28 out of a possible 20 and only Hull KR received a better mark.

Leeds were never in any danger of losing their A grade, which requires 15 points and guarantees immunity from relegation. Once that’s secured, position on the table is largely irrelevant, but Hetherington admitted it is a boost for the club’s prestige.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by James Hardisty

“We’re obviously pleased to be ranked in second place,” he said. “I think the grading process is a valuable one - it’s an external assessment that tells every club exactly what it’s doing wrong and what it could improve on. I think that’s a very useful exercise.

“We like to keep on top of everything at Leeds Rhinos and it’s rewarding for the staff and management that we are one of the highest-ranked clubs, so I was pleased with that outcome.”

Hetherington will step down as chief executive on November 1 - 29 years after he and chairman Paul Caddick took over the club - to focus on a new role as co-chairman of London Broncos. They were 16th in the grading table and their application to join Super League next year was turned down by a panel who instead selected Toulouse Olympique and York Knights.

Broncos had hoped to be part of the expanded 14-club competition, two years after being relegated. Hetherington admitted: “As for London Broncos, we are naturally disappointed with the outcome there. I feel London Broncos will be completely transformed as a club and organisation, would have been ready for Super League next season and would certainly have contributed on and off the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos in action against Hull KR - who are the only team above them on the grading table - in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It is disappointing not to have got the support of the panel, but I think the process in terms of appointing clubs was the right one, so it’s not a criticism of the panel at all. It’s just disappointing London Broncos aren’t going to be in Super League next season.”

Broncos, whose leadership group includes NRL legend Darren Lockyer, have appointed former Wakefield Trinity captain Jason Demetriou as coach. Signings Reagan Campbell-Gillard - who has played nine times for the Kangaroos - and ex-Tonga and New Zealand Test hooker Siliva Havili will be at the club in 2026, despite being in the second-tier.

Hetherington confirmed: “The signings made were done irrespective of which division the club will be playing in. Somebody like Campbell-Gillard will be lighting up the Championship next year.

“Darren Lockyer and [incoming club owner] Grant Wechsel are committed to the project. It is not a short-term project, it is a long-term one, but I think we can make some pretty significant gains fairly quickly.

“It is a transformational project, it’s not about rugby league surviving in London, it is how can we make it successful, not only for the capital, but also for the south of England.”