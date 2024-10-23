As clubs prepare for latest gradings here's a reminder of how Leeds Rhinos & others stood in 2024 IMG rankings

By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 14:27 BST
The latest latest club grading scores will be announced at 10am on Thursday, October 16.

The 12 highest scorers will secure a place in Betfred Super League for 2026 with a full share of central funding. A panel formed to consider applications for Super League membership and the possible expansion to a 14 teams will announce its decision 24 hours later.

Next season will be the second time gradings have been used to decide the makeup of Super League under the sport’s strategic partnership with IMG. Here’s a reminder of how every club scored 12 months ago and their position on the overall table.

Score 17.02. Grade A.

1. St Helens

Score 17.02. Grade A. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Score 16.91. Grade A.

2. Wigan Warriors

Score 16.91. Grade A. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Score 16.84. Grade A.

3. Leeds Rhinos

Score 16.84. Grade A. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Score 16.27. Grade A.

4. Warrington Wolves

Score 16.27. Grade A. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Score 15.97. Grade A.

5. Hull KR

Score 15.97. Grade A. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Score 15.52. Grade A.

6. Catalans Dragons

Score 15.52. Grade A. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

