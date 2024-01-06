Leeds Rhinos will go into the 2024 season with a new-look squad including seven signings and without nine players who featured for them in Betfred Super League last year.

Having issued 36 squad numbers before the previous campaign, that has been cut by six this time. However, several academy players are training with the full-time group. Some of them featured in the Boxing Day win against Wakefield Trinity and they will be promoted into the official squad as and when required.

Leeds’ first 17 looks strong and coach Rohan Smith is hopeful of having everyone available for selection ahead of the round one clash with visitors Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 16. But injuries and suspensions are inevitable as the season goes on and while there is experienced competition for places in the pack, that isn’t the case among the backs. Here’s how the cover looks in each playing position.

Full-back

Lachie Miller is the only experienced specialist full-back in Leeds Rhinos' senmior squad. Picture by Steve Riding.

Australian recruit Lachie Miller is Rhinos’ lone experienced specialist full-back and he has only two seasons of top-flight rugby league under his belt. Richie Myler’s move to York Knights has reduced Rhinos’ options in several positions including this one and last year’s back-up, Luke Hooley, is now at Castleford Tigers. That means 19-year-old Alfie Edgell could get some game time if Miller is injured.

Ash Handley has played at full-back in the past and another teenage full-back, Riley Lumb, trains with the full-time group and was among those to feature on Boxing Day.

Wing

Derrell Olpherts is the most experienced option to step in for Handley or David Fusitu’a. Luis Roberts is also a contender, though he is regarded as more of a centre and the same applies to teenager Ned McCormack from outside the top-30. Kyden Frater is another academy youngster tipped for a bright future.

Andy Ackers, left, is one of three hookers in Leeds Rhinos' top-30, while fellow new signing Mickael Goudemand, right, could feature at prop or in the back-row. Picture by Jam,es Hardisty.

Centre

Harry Newman and new signing Paul Momirovski are first-choice and if either gets injured, it will be a case of bringing in a relative rookie or someone switching positions. Moving Rhyse Martin from the second-row could be Plan B, though Roberts made six appearances as a starting centre last year and showed good signs.

Handley can also play one place in and Leeds’ management think highly of rookies Ned McCormack and Jack Smith from outside the top-30. Both played on Boxing Day. Max Simpson, who would have featured in 2023 had he been fit, is close to being given the all-clear after suffering tearing an anterior cruciate ligament a year ago.

Teenage centre/winger Ned McCormack is one of several highly-rated young players who could get an opportunity for Leeds Rhinos this year, if injuries hit. Picture by Steve Riding.

Stand-off/scrum-half

Keeping new halves Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley fit and on the field will be crucial, but experience over the past eight seasons suggests that won’t be the case every week and two injuries in the halves would be a serious problem.

Jack Sinfield had a spell in the side last year, looked to be getting to grips with playing at the elite level and will be first reserve. Cameron Smith, Rhyse Martin, Morgan Gannon and Corey Johnson have all played in the halves in the past and Fergus McCormack is a highly-rated prospect in the academy. He had a taste on Boxing Day, but at 17 is one for the future.

Prop

It’s a surprise Rhinos didn’t bring in an experienced front-rower in the off-season, Sam Walters and Zane Tetevano having both moved on. Tom Holroyd, Mikolaj Oledzki, Sam Lisone and Justin Sangare are Leeds’ experienced props and James Donaldson and Mickael Goudemand will both get game time in the middle.

New signing Kieran Hudson and Tom Nicholson-Watton who made his debut in the final game of last year, have one substitute appearance between them at Super League level, but could make a name for themselves if given an opportunity. Eighteen-year-old Ben Littlewood, who can play prop or second-row, has been training with the full-time group and got some game time on Boxing Day.

Hooker

This is an area where Rhinos are particularly strong. New number nine Andy Ackers is an outstanding acquisition from Salford Red Devils, but will have competition from Jarrod O’Connor who has not missed a game under coach Rohan Smith. Johnson is a former England academy hooker and Rhinos won’t have any concerns about giving him a run if injuries strike.

Second-row

If they are all fit, Rohan Smith will have to choose two from James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, James McDonnell and Morgan Gannon to start against Salford in round one. Rookie Leon Ruan got a brief taste last year, Toby Warren is another prospect waiting for a chance. and Goudemand and Donaldson are in the mix as well.

Loose-forward