Leeds Rhinos news: introducing the 4 hot prospects set to face Wakefield Trinity in Festive Challenge
Four teenagers, without a squad number, have been drafted into a 22-player group for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley. They have impressed since pre-season training began last month and are tipped as potential future Betfred Super League stars. Here’s an introduction to the latest rookies on the verge of a Rhinos breakthrough.
Ben Littlewood
Date of birth: December 8, 2005. Position: Second-row/prop. Now 18, Lockwood began playing rugby league for Oulton Raiders before joining Castleford-based Lock Lane. He joined Rhinos’ academy in 2022 and was a Grand Final winner that year, as well as making his reserves debut. He featured for Rhinos in this year’s Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy tie at Hunslet and played with both the academy and reserves in 2023. He has been training with the full-time squad since pre-season began in November.
Fergus McCormack
Date of birth: March 3, 2006. Position: Stand-off. At just 17, Fergus McCormack is in his second year of training with Rhinos’ full-time squad, while still a pupil at Woodhouse Grove School. He joined Rhinos’ scholarship from Guiseley Rangers in 2021 and signed a full-time contract in November the following year. He was Rhinos’ academy player of the year at the end of the 2023 season, which was his first at under-18s level.
Ned McCormack
Date of birth : February 8, 2005. Position: Centre/wing. The older brother, by a year, of Fergus McCormack, Ned played junior rugby league for Farnley Falcons and North Leeds Leopards and graduated from rugby union’s Yorkshire Academy into the England under-18 side this year. Despite interest from Premiership clubs, he opted to sign for Rhinos in April, going on to score five tries in as many appearances for the under-18s.
Jack Smith
Date of birth: April 29, 2005. Position: centre. Smith, 18, was allocated the number 38 jersey last year and played as a substitute on Boxing Day, but did not make it into the 21-man squad for a competitive match. Born in Pontefract, he joined Rhinos’ scholarship from Featherstone Lions in 2020 and signed an academy contract two years later. He was a try scorer in Rhinos’ 2022 academy Grand Final win over St Helens and played for both the under-18s and reserves last season. He has also represented Yorkshire and England at academy level and is a goal kicker.