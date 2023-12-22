Leeds Rhinos news: introducing the 4 hot prospects set to face Wakefield Trinity in Festive Challenge

Most eyes will be on the four new signings making their first appearance for Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day, but another quartet are also keen to make a mark.

Four teenagers, without a squad number, have been drafted into a 22-player group for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley. They have impressed since pre-season training began last month and are tipped as potential future Betfred Super League stars. Here’s an introduction to the latest rookies on the verge of a Rhinos breakthrough.

Ben Littlewood

Date of birth: December 8, 2005. Position: Second-row/prop. Now 18, Lockwood began playing rugby league for Oulton Raiders before joining Castleford-based Lock Lane. He joined Rhinos’ academy in 2022 and was a Grand Final winner that year, as well as making his reserves debut. He featured for Rhinos in this year’s Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy tie at Hunslet and played with both the academy and reserves in 2023. He has been training with the full-time squad since pre-season began in November.

Forward Ben Littlewood has been training with Rhinos' full-time squad and is in the squad to face Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Picture by James Hardisty.

Fergus McCormack

Date of birth: March 3, 2006. Position: Stand-off. At just 17, Fergus McCormack is in his second year of training with Rhinos’ full-time squad, while still a pupil at Woodhouse Grove School. He joined Rhinos’ scholarship from Guiseley Rangers in 2021 and signed a full-time contract in November the following year. He was Rhinos’ academy player of the year at the end of the 2023 season, which was his first at under-18s level.

Ned McCormack

Seventeen-year-old stand-off Fergus McCormack (with ball) is the youngest in Rhinos' 22-player Boxing Day squad. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Date of birth : February 8, 2005. Position: Centre/wing. The older brother, by a year, of Fergus McCormack, Ned played junior rugby league for Farnley Falcons and North Leeds Leopards and graduated from rugby union’s Yorkshire Academy into the England under-18 side this year. Despite interest from Premiership clubs, he opted to sign for Rhinos in April, going on to score five tries in as many appearances for the under-18s.

Jack Smith