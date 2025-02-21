Coach Brad Arthur has revealed who will replace injured prop Mikolaj Oledzki in tomorrow’s game at Salford Red Devils.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oledzki is ruled out of Saturday’s Betfred Super League round two clash after failing a head injury assessment during last week’s defeat by Wakefield Trinity. Arthur confirmed he will be back to face Castleford Tigers next weekend and Australian recruit Cooper Jenkins will make his Super League debut against Salford.

Jenkins, signed from Norths Devils, featured in the Challenge Cup win over Wests Warriors two weeks ago, but was 18th man against Wakefield. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today, Arthur said: “It gives an opportunity to Cooper now. He will start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He missed out last week so it gives him his chance. He didn’t come over here not to play so it is an opportunity to try to cement a spot.”

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Jenkins hasn’t played in the Southern Hemisphere NRL, but had an outstanding season for Norths last year when they won the Queensland Cup and state championship. Arthur confirmed he will play around 20 minutes at the start of the game and get a second stint after the interval.

“He has got a good, strong carry,” the coach said. “He is physical, he had a bit of a disjointed pre-season with an injury and then a head knock so he has been in and out a little bit. We don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but [we want him to] be hard to handle when he carries the ball and aggressive with his line speed and work hard. If he can do that and earn the right for us to play a bit of football, that’ll be good enough for his first hit-out.”

The failed head injury assessment meant Oledzki was automatically stood down for 12 days, but there have been no reported after-effects. Arthur said: “He is going through the protocols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper Jenkins, seen in Challenge Cup action against Wests Warriors two weeks ago, will make his Super League debut for Leeds Rhinos on Saturday. Picture by Steve Riding.

“We have just come off the field now and he’s out there running. He is ticking the boxes as we go, but he will be good for next week. He has recovered pretty well. Ferg [physio David Ferguson] did a really good job to stop the game, get out there and put Mik’s safety at the forefront. Everything has been positive.”

The coach also confirmed Jarrod O’Connor, who can play hooker or loose-forward, will return after missing the two competitive games so far because of knee damage suffered against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. New signing Ethan Clark-Wood is in Rhinos’ initial squad, but was due to make his first appearance in a pre-season reserves fixture against Hull at Stanningley this afternoon.

“We’ve got a hit out for our guys who aren’t in the team so we’ll get a good close look at him then,” Arthur said.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross, Nikorima, Sneyd, Singleton, Hill, Watkins, Shorrocks, Atkin, Wright, Marsters, Ormondroyd, Sangare, Bullock, Foster, Hankinson, Morgan, Chan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrod O'Connor will return from injury when Leeds Rhinos travel to Salford Red Devils on Saturday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Leeds Rhinos: from Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Frawley, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, C Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Clark-Wood, J Smith.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Kick-off: Saturday, 3pm.