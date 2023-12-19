Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 27-year-old former Yorkshire Carnegie, Harlequins and Bath loosehead-prop has been with Rhinos since pre-season began at the start of November and is keen to prove he can make the grade in the 13-a-side code. The different roles of a prop in union and league mean he has a mountain to climb, but Smith confirmed Boyce has shown positive signs.

“Lewis is still training and working hard to adapt his game to rugby league,” Smith said. “He's making some improvements. We're chatting every week or two and just checking in to see where we both want to take it.

“At the minute, he's getting opportunities on that reserves team [alongside players not in Rhinos’ official 30-man Super League squad] while we're missing a few. That gives him a chance to see how his rugby league journey can develop.”

Of whether Boyce could secure a contract with Leeds, Smith admitted: “I'm not sure yet, we'll have to see. It's day-by-day and week-by-week at the moment. He is a great guy, I really commend his attitude towards trying a different sport.

“He has done so well in rugby union, but wants to challenge himself in another sport. Playing front-row in rugby compared to rugby league, they are vastly different. His attitude towards learning and challenging himself is a real example for us all.”

One player who has already crossed that divide is Leeds’ new full-back Lachlan ‘Lachie’ Miller, who represented Australia in rugby union sevens at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before switching to the NRL with Cronulla Sharks and then Newcastle Knights.

Miller will make his first appearance for Rhinos in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and has already made a positive impact, according to his coach. Smith said: “He has been super proactive; even before he signed for us he was researching places to live and learning about Leeds itself.

“His family are all full of positive energy and happy to be here, navigating the weather and change of environment. He is a well-liked character, he doesn't stop talking or moving - he's always up to something. That's a good attribute of a full-back.”

Miller is known for his pace, but that is far from his only asset, Smith reckons. He added: “Lachie is quick and can change direction without slowing down too much. He's competitive, but also has probably got more skills than he has shown in the NRL. He has probably been asked to do a particular role, but given his sevens experience he's a good kicker and has a range of different passes. He's a widely-skilled player as well as high energy and a good athlete.”

New scrum-half Matt Frawley and hooker Andy Ackers are also in Rhinos’ Boxing Day squad, but stand-off Brodie Croft is unavailable due to a family commitment in Australia which was arranged before he signed for Leeds from Salford Red Devils.

