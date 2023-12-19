4 new signings to feature as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Boxing Day clash v Wakefield Trinity

Four new signings will make their first appearance for Leeds Rhinos in the Boxing Day clash with Wakefield Trinity.

Australian full-back Lachie Miller, pictured at training today (Tuesday), is set to make his first appearance for Leeds Rhinos in the Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe

Full-back Lachie Miller, stand-off/scrum-half Matt Frawley, hooker Andy Ackers and forward Mickael Goudemand have all been named in a 21-man squad for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge at AMT Headingley. Two more recruits, half-back Brodie Croft and centre Paul Momirovski, are unavailable because of family commitments in Australia and prop Kieran Hudson has yet to be given the all-clear from an Achilles injury which kept him out of Castleford Tigers’ entire 2023 campaign.

Front-rower Justin Sangare (foot) and three-quarter Lui Roberts (ankle) will return from season-ending injuries and youngsters Ned and Fergus McCormack, Jack Smith and Ben Littlewood - who are all yet to make a first team appearance - have also been included.

Harry Newman is back in training with Leeds Rhinos, but won't play on Boxing Day. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, James Bentley and Tom Holroyd are recovering from injury or illness and will not be risked. Harry Newman is back in training after England duty last autumn, but won’t feature over Christmas. Rhyse Martin is still on leave following international commitments with Papua New Guinea.

Pre-season began for Rhinos on November 6 and Smith reckons it has been a “productive six weeks”. He said: “We’re not without some obstacles, pre-season niggles and visas and people arriving late - as every club deals with - but we are looking forward to Boxing Day.”