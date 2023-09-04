Leeds Rhinos close to signing Australian pivot from NRL as Nene Macdonald future hangs in balance
The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Rhinos are close to completing the signing of Canberra Raiders’ Australian half-back Matt Frawley.
But Papua New Guinea three-quarter Nene Macdonald’s situation at Leeds looks increasingly uncertain following his non-return from paternity leave in Australia.
Frawley, 28, began his top-flight career with Canterbury Bulldogs and spent the 2019 season at Huddersfield Giants before returning to the NRL to join Canberra the following year.
He has scored two tries in seven games for Raiders this year and was at stand-off when they lost to Cronulla Sharks yesterday (Sunday).
Frawley, who can also play at hooker, scrum-half and loose-forward, is out of contract with Raiders at the end of this season and a deal with Leeds could be done early this week.
Macdonald moved to Rhinos from Leigh in pre-season on an initial two-year contract, which was extended in July and now expires at the end of 2027.
That is in doubt after he failed to return last weekend from a trip to Australia. Macdonald was granted leave to attend the birth of his child and a flight was booked for him to be back in Leeds in time for last Saturday’s game at Hull FC.
However, he failed to arrive and Rhinos have had no contact from him. Club staff are trying to clarify the situation and at this stage it is unclear if Macdonald will be back in time for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors, or at all.