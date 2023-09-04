Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Leeds Rhinos close to signing Australian pivot from NRL as Nene Macdonald future hangs in balance

Leeds Rhinos are closing in on one overseas player, but the future of another is in major doubt.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Rhinos are close to completing the signing of Canberra Raiders’ Australian half-back Matt Frawley.

But Papua New Guinea three-quarter Nene Macdonald’s situation at Leeds looks increasingly uncertain following his non-return from paternity leave in Australia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Frawley, 28, began his top-flight career with Canterbury Bulldogs and spent the 2019 season at Huddersfield Giants before returning to the NRL to join Canberra the following year.

Most Popular
Nene Macdonald on the ball for Rhinos at Wigan in May. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Nene Macdonald on the ball for Rhinos at Wigan in May. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Nene Macdonald on the ball for Rhinos at Wigan in May. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

He has scored two tries in seven games for Raiders this year and was at stand-off when they lost to Cronulla Sharks yesterday (Sunday).

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos reaction to win at Hull FC: Sam Lisone hailed, Ash Handl...

Frawley, who can also play at hooker, scrum-half and loose-forward, is out of contract with Raiders at the end of this season and a deal with Leeds could be done early this week.

Macdonald moved to Rhinos from Leigh in pre-season on an initial two-year contract, which was extended in July and now expires at the end of 2027.

Matt Frawley touches down for Huddersfield against Castleford in 2019. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Matt Frawley touches down for Huddersfield against Castleford in 2019. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Matt Frawley touches down for Huddersfield against Castleford in 2019. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That is in doubt after he failed to return last weekend from a trip to Australia. Macdonald was granted leave to attend the birth of his child and a flight was booked for him to be back in Leeds in time for last Saturday’s game at Hull FC.

However, he failed to arrive and Rhinos have had no contact from him. Club staff are trying to clarify the situation and at this stage it is unclear if Macdonald will be back in time for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors, or at all.

Related topics:NRLRhinosCanberra RaidersLeedsYorkshire Evening Post