Leeds Rhinos are closing in on one overseas player, but the future of another is in major doubt.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Rhinos are close to completing the signing of Canberra Raiders’ Australian half-back Matt Frawley.

But Papua New Guinea three-quarter Nene Macdonald’s situation at Leeds looks increasingly uncertain following his non-return from paternity leave in Australia.

Frawley, 28, began his top-flight career with Canterbury Bulldogs and spent the 2019 season at Huddersfield Giants before returning to the NRL to join Canberra the following year.

Nene Macdonald on the ball for Rhinos at Wigan in May. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

He has scored two tries in seven games for Raiders this year and was at stand-off when they lost to Cronulla Sharks yesterday (Sunday).

Frawley, who can also play at hooker, scrum-half and loose-forward, is out of contract with Raiders at the end of this season and a deal with Leeds could be done early this week.

Macdonald moved to Rhinos from Leigh in pre-season on an initial two-year contract, which was extended in July and now expires at the end of 2027.

Matt Frawley touches down for Huddersfield against Castleford in 2019. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

That is in doubt after he failed to return last weekend from a trip to Australia. Macdonald was granted leave to attend the birth of his child and a flight was booked for him to be back in Leeds in time for last Saturday’s game at Hull FC.